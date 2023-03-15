The VW ID. 2all Concept Previews A Game-Changing EV Under $27,000

Say hello to the Volkswagen ID. 2all, an electric four-seater that is going to cost less than 25,000 Euros, or roughly $26,400 based on the current conversion rates. And that's even before any local tax credits are factored in. That asking price puts the ID. 2all above the likes of the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan Leaf, Mini Cooper SE, and the Hyundai Kona. With the Volkswagen ID. 2all, the German automaker is promising a car that can go up to 279 miles on a single charge, while offering the same amount of cabin space as the Volkswagen Polo.

Despite its affordable pricing, the car will come with facilities like Travel Assist, IQ.LIGHT, and its proprietary EV route planning tech. Built on the MEB Entry platform, Volkswagen is planning to launch the car by 2026, while a production version for the European market will be ready by 2025. Interestingly, the ID. 2all won't be the cheapest car that Volkswagen is working on. The company says it also plans to launch an electric car that is cheaper than 20,000 Euros (approximately $21,100).