The VW ID. 2all Concept Previews A Game-Changing EV Under $27,000
Say hello to the Volkswagen ID. 2all, an electric four-seater that is going to cost less than 25,000 Euros, or roughly $26,400 based on the current conversion rates. And that's even before any local tax credits are factored in. That asking price puts the ID. 2all above the likes of the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan Leaf, Mini Cooper SE, and the Hyundai Kona. With the Volkswagen ID. 2all, the German automaker is promising a car that can go up to 279 miles on a single charge, while offering the same amount of cabin space as the Volkswagen Polo.
Despite its affordable pricing, the car will come with facilities like Travel Assist, IQ.LIGHT, and its proprietary EV route planning tech. Built on the MEB Entry platform, Volkswagen is planning to launch the car by 2026, while a production version for the European market will be ready by 2025. Interestingly, the ID. 2all won't be the cheapest car that Volkswagen is working on. The company says it also plans to launch an electric car that is cheaper than 20,000 Euros (approximately $21,100).
Volkswagen has a busy slate of EVs planned
"The ID. 2all will be the first MEB vehicle with front-wheel drive," says Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Technical Development. The electric motor powering the ride will be able to churn out 166 kW/226 PS, while the battery inside can be charged from zero to 80% in just about 20 minutes. The interiors look clean and spacious, while the C-pillar architecture has been borrowed from the Golf model.
However, the chances of the ID. 2all making it to the U.S. shores are slim, and the company hasn't said anything about a Stateside launch either. Other planned offerings include a separate air conditioning block, up to 1,330 liters of storage volume, and a fresh design language. The ID. 2all is one among a generous line-up of EVs that Volkswagen has planned for the coming years. The ID.3 model will arrive later this year, followed by the ID.Buzz and the ID.7 trims. In 2026, Volkswagen is planning a compact electric SUV.