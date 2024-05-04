These Are The Most Powerful New Sports Sedans Built By Every Major Brand
The sports sedan has bridged the gap between everyday usability and thrilling performance for over a century. Sports sedans combine the responsiveness and agility of a sports car with the practicality and comfort of a sedan, dating back to early European models that prioritized functionality and speed. Over the years, sports sedans have evolved into technological showcases, offering advanced suspension systems, powerful engines, and sharp handling. Nowadays, these four-door cars have exceptional acceleration and handling, making them a thrill to drive.
The modern sports sedan landscape is as diverse as ever, with automakers refining traditional internal combustion engines to offer a visceral driving experience. In addition, the rise of electric vehicles has ushered in a new era of sports sedans, thanks to their instant torque, which delivers better acceleration than ICE counterparts. Below, we explore the latest high-performance sports sedans from established automakers, showcasing the spectrum of available powertrains, including internal combustion and electric vehicles.
Acura TLX Type S — 355 HP
Acura reintroduced the TLX Type S in 2021 after a 13-year hiatus. In our review, we liked the TLX Type S, even though it was a little slow. The car was part of the second-generation Acura, and fully redesigned in 2021. For the 2024 model year, the Type S is still the most powerful TLX variant, boasting a $57,000 starting price and a high-output turbocharged V6 engine. The TLX Type S also has powerful Brembo brakes and a sport-tuned chassis, helping boost its handling.
Under its hood sits a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with a sport-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels through Acura's rear-biased Super Handling All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system. The TLX Type S has a reinforced and stiffened chassis with double-wishbone front suspension, promising drivers intuitive handling on all roads.
For an enhanced experience, Acura integrates five driving modes: Comfort, Normal, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. While Comfort and Normal driving modes are ideal for daily driving, Sport and Sport+ unleash the full power of the Type S. Individual driving mode enables the driver to customize up to five vehicle performance settings, including adaptive damper settings, throttle response, ambient sensor lighting, and shifting.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio — 505 HP
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a premium sports sedan, competing with rivals like the expensive BMW M3, the surprisingly affordable Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, and the Mercedes-AMG C63. While the 2024 Giulia Quadrifoglio has an $83,570 starting price, it has a comprehensive equipment list, including leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 15-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, and in-dash navigation.
In addition, the Giulia Quadrifoglio has a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 505 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels. This enables the five-passenger sports sedan to scamper from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and reach a 191-mph top speed. Alfa Romeo also equips the Giulia Quadrifoglio with mechanical limited-slip differential technology, which distributes power to each wheel, helping give the driver optimal precision and performance.
The Giulia Quadrifoglio also has a DNA drive mode selector with four drive modes: Dynamic, Natural, Advanced, and Race. Natural and Advanced modes make the Giulia Quadrifoglio a great daily driver. Dynamic mode gives it forceful throttle and responsive handling, while Race mode is the most aggressive profile, activating the over-boost function and altering the steering, exhaust, suspension, traction, and stability control.
Audi RS e-tron GT — 637 HP
Audi introduced its e-tron GT lineup in 2022, offering buyers an electric sports sedan to rival Tesla's Model S and Porsche's Taycan. The RS e-tron GT is the most powerful variant thanks to a dual motor setup that produces a combined 590 hp as standard or 637 hp with Boost engaged and 612 lb-ft of torque. With this performance, the RS e-trom GT can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and reach a 155 mph limited top speed.
In addition, the RS e-tron GT commands a premium price tag, starting at $147,100. For this, buyers get a luxury sports sedan with a premium Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, a carbon fiber roof, Audi's virtual cockpit, a head-up display, and a suite of driver assistance features. Unlike most electric vehicles, the RS e-tron GT has two convenient and accessible charging ports: an AC/DC Level 3 port on the passenger side and an AC port on the driver's side. Audi also equips the RS e-trn GT with rear-wheel steering, which promises precision handling and responsiveness at all speeds.
Bentley Flying Spur Speed — 626 HP
Bentley's Flying Spur is a luxury four-door sedan with four- and five-seat configurations, powerful powertrains, and intuitive equipment. The Flying Spur Speed isn't a typical luxury sedan, boasting the brand's iconic W12 engine as standard. This 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine produces 626 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with an eight-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission, powering all four wheels. The transmission promises refined acceleration, improved fuel economy, and quicker gearshifts by pre-selecting the next gear. This setup helps the Flying Spur Speed dash from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and reach a 207 mph top speed.
Bentley also fits the Flying Spur Speed with innovative chassis technology like the Dynamic Ride system, which increases the sedan's stability in corners. This system uses a 48-volt system to control the stiffness of the anti-roll bar and keep the Flying Spur Speed level. The Flying Spur Speed also has electronic all-wheel steering, helping offer stability when maneuvering in the city and at highway speeds. Bentley also gives the Flying Spur Speed an exterior similar to other Speed models. This entails darker tint finishes on the headlights, taillights, front grille, and Speed badges.
BMW i7 M70 — 650 HP
The i7 is BMW's first purely electric 7 Series sedan. This luxury sedan has a starting price of $105,700 and three trims: eDrive50, xDrive60, and M70. While the base version uses a single motor to power the rear wheels, the xDrive60 and M70 trims have a dual motor setup, giving them all-wheel drive. The very fast BMW i7 M70 is the most powerful variant, boasting 650 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque. This enables it to dart from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and reach a 155 mph limited top speed, making it the quickest BMW EV overall.
As standard, BMW fits the i7 M70 with adaptive air suspension with automatic self-leveling and electronically controlled dampers. The suspension works with the M-tuned chassis to offer increased comfort and better handling dynamics. Additional performance enhancements include the blue M-Sport brakes with large brake discs for better braking performance, active roll stabilization, and active steering.
The i7 M70 sports several M-specific design cues, including M exterior mirrors, logos on the front side panels, sculpted M side skirts, and M High-gloss Shadowline trim. BMW's optional M Performance Professional Package adds a black accent strip between the rear lights, an illuminated grille, and a black M rear spoiler.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing — 668 HP
Cadillac introduced the V-Series Blackwing lineup in 2022. The lineup consisted of the CT4-V Blackwing and the beastly CT5-V Blackwing, both powerful sports sedans with Cadillac's luxury and comfort. Nowadays, both models are still available, but the CT5-V Blackwing is more powerful. This $93,495 sports sedan uses a hand-built 6.2 liter supercharged V8 engine, producing 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with a standard six-speed manual transmission, but Cadillac offers an optional 10-speed automatic.
No matter the preferred transmission, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is only available with a rear wheel drive layout. However, this powertrain setup enables it to rocket from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds with the automatic transmission and reach a top track speed of over 200 mph. The CT5-V Blackwing also gets multiple performance upgrades, including Magnetic Ride Control suspension, Brembo performance brakes, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Cadillac also spruces up the CT5-V Blackwing with carbon fiber exterior packages, suede microfiber accents, a performance steering wheel, and an integrated performance data recorder.
Hyundai Elantra N — 286 HP
Hyundai's Elantra N offers one of the best bargains in sports sedans, promising the best of both worlds: practicality and performance. It's the most powerful model in the Elantra lineup, commanding a $32,900 starting price. Under its hood sits a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque. However, with N Grin Shift (NGS), the Hyundai Elantra N produces an impressive 286 hp. As standard, the engine pairs with a six-speed manual transmission that powers the front wheels. Hyundai also offers an optional eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters.
The electronic limited-slip differential, launch control, and variable exhaust valve system further enhance the Elantra N's performance. In the cabin, the Elantra N also offers an advanced infotainment system with an N-dedicated graphic interface. The system conveniently displays important information like turbo pressure and torque, as well as coolant and oil temperatures. It also integrates a lap timer, allowing the driver to record their track performance without additional equipment.
Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 — 400 HP
The Infiniti Q50 is a compact luxury sports sedan with three trims: Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport 400. The base 2024 variant starts at $43,050 and comes with plenty of standard equipment, including Bose Performance Series audio, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and leather seats. In addition, the lineup uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque in the Luxe and Sensory trims. The Red Sport 400 ups the performance to 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with a seven-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels as standard. Infiniti also offers optional all-wheel drive for an additional $2,000.
Since the Red Sport 400 is the sportiest trim, it also gets additional performance enhancements, including a dynamic digital suspension system, dual exhaust tips, red "S" badging, uprated brakes, and 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels. Infiniti offers a staggered-width wheel configuration in the rear wheel drive Red Sport 400 models. The Q50 Red Sport 400's interior is enhanced with matte black carbon fiber trim, aluminum pedals, and semi-aniline leather seats.
Lexus IS 500 — 472 HP
The Lexus IS lineup promises buyers powerful performance, superior value, and incomparable craftsmanship. The line's most powerful variant, the Lexus IS 500 is made for V8 purists, with the 2024 model commanding a starting price of $60,020. This makes it a worthy alternative to more expensive sports sedans like the BMW M3 and Audi S6, with six-cylinder engines compared to the IS 500's V8. Under the hood of the IS 500 sits a naturally aspirated 5.0 liter V8, producing 472 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels.
Lexus also equips the IS 500 with a throaty quad exhaust system, helping amplify the V8's sound. This powertrain helps the IS 500 scamper from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, 0.3 seconds shy of BMW's $76,000 M3 sedan. The IS 500 also features an adaptive variable suspension as standard. This sport-tuned system helps enhance the IS 500's stability and cornering. The IS 500 also has five drive modes: Eco, Normal, Sport S, Sport S+, and Custom. While Eco and Normal modes provide the best daily driving experience, the Sport S+ mode helps maximize responsiveness by tightening the suspension to minimize body lean. The IS 500 also has a Torsen limited-slip rear differential for more traction when accelerating and cornering.
Maserati Ghibli — 572 HP
The Maserati Ghibli is a stylish luxury sports sedan with a steep $109,500 starting price. As standard, the Ghibli has a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 424 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels as standard. The result is a reasonably quick 0 to 60 mph run of 4.7 seconds and a 178 mph top speed. Unfortunately, Maserati plans to do away with the V8-powered Ghibli. To commemorate this, Maserati offers a Ghibli 334 Ultima, the last Ghibli with a V8 engine limited to only 103 units. Under its hood lies a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 572 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque.
Like the base Ghibli, the 334 Ultima pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission but with rear-wheel drive. This results in a quicker 0 to 62 mph sprint of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 208 mph. Maserati equips the Ghibli 334 Ultima with new performance tires to achieve this. The Ghibli 334 Ultima also boasts multiple standard features, including a full carbon fiber exterior kit, 21-inch Orione wheels, 334 badging, and a unique Scià di Persia blue paint.
Mercedes AMG EQS Sedan — 751 HP
The all-electric AMG EQS Sedan is a luxury sports sedan and the brand's first AMG EV with a $147,550 starting price and two trims: Exclusive and Pinnacle. These trims have the same powertrain, a dual motor setup with 649 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. Mercedes-AMG also equips the AMG EQS Sedan with a Race Start function, providing additional boost and upping the performance to 751 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque. This function enables the AMG EQS Sedan to dash from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.
Mercedes-AMG also equips the EQS Sedan with rear-axle steering and AMG Ride Control+ suspension with adaptive damping. In addition, the AMG EQS Sedan still provides thoughtful luxury touches like leather seating surfaces, Burmester Surround Sound System with 3D sound, active multi-contour front seats, and the MBUX Hyperscreen. The AMG EQS Sedan has many safety features, including active steering assist, brake assist, adaptive high beam assist, and a 360-degree security system.
Porsche Taycan – 1,019 HP
The Taycan is Porsche's EV sedan with a $90,900 starting price. For the 2024 model year, the base Taycan uses a single motor, producing up to 469 hp with Overboost power. At the top of the lineup sits the Taycan Turbo S with a $194,900 starting price and a dual motor powertrain. The Taycan Turbo S boasts 616 hp, but the Overboost feature ups its output to 750 hp and 774 lb-ft of torque. The power increase enables the Taycan Turbo S to dash from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and reach a 161 mph top track speed.
While the 2024 Taycan lineup is unchanged, Porsche is revamping the 2025 Taycan with boosts to speed, power, and charging speed. This model also boasts a higher starting price of $99,400. Surprisingly, the Taycan Turbo S is no longer the most powerful version despite producing 938 hp with Overboost Power and having a $209,000 starting price. Instead, the all-new Taycan Turbo GT takes the crown, boasting 1,019 hp and 958 lb-ft of torque with Overboost Power. This translates to a quicker 0 to 60 mph run of 2.2 seconds and a 180 mph top track speed. Equipping the Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach Package ups its 0 to 60 mph times to 2.1 seconds and top track speed to 190 mph.
Subaru WRX – 271 HP
Subaru introduced the fifth-generation WRX in 2022, offering an all-new design, advanced features, and revised performance. The WRX remains unchanged for the 2024 model year, boasting the same 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine with 271 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with a six-speed manual transmission as standard with adaptive shift control for quick rev-matching downshifts. Subaru also offers an optional continuously variable automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Like its predecessors, the Subaru WRX offers a more subdued experience, with standard all-wheel drive.
The WRX has a $32,735 starting price and five trims: Base, Premium, Limited, TR, and GT. The lineup uses a stiffer chassis, helping enhance handling and ride performance over its predecessors. Subaru claims this platform improves suspension mounting point rigidity by 75% and front lateral rigidity by 14%. The WRX also benefits from additional structural reinforcement in the rear suspension area and floor. The TR trim is new for the 2024 model year, offering buyers exceptional handling and performance. This trim has stiffer springs, Recaro seats, Brembo brakes, Bridgestone Potenza S007 performance ties, and a retuned steering rack.
Tesla Model S Plaid – 1,020 HP
The Tesla Model S Plaid is the brand's flagship luxury sports sedan and one of the fastest production sedans ever made thanks to its electric powertrain. Despite its $87,990 starting price, the Model S Plaid rivals the fastest supercars ever built, like the Ford GT and Audi R8, with a quick 0-60-mph sprint of 1.99 seconds, a quarter-mile run of 9.23 seconds at 155 mph, and a 200-mph top speed. Tesla equips the Model S Plaid with three high-performance electric motors, producing a combined 1,020 hp. Tesla also offers a $20,000 Track Package for the Model S Plaid. This package improves the sedan's handling by introducing carbon ceramic brakes, upgraded firmware, high-performance Goodyear Supercar 3R tires, and track-ready brake fluid.
Under its floor sits a battery pack with 359 miles of range. This battery pack also helps evenly distribute the weight and lower the center of gravity. The Model S range is good, but the Lucid Air Sapphire puts it to shame with a much higher range of 427 miles.
Volkswagen Jetta GLI – 228 HP
The Jetta is Volkswagen's entry sedan, with a $21,435 starting price. The Jetta GLI is an affordable performance model of the base Jetta, boasting a more powerful engine, unique interior and exterior touches, and a $27,995 starting price. While the base Jetta uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the Jetta GLI uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine mates to a six-speed manual transmission as standard, powering the front wheels. Volkswagen also offers an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The Jetta GLI uses Volkswagen's Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform with high body rigidity to enhance its ride and handling. This platform also benefits from the DCC adaptive damping system, which individually manages the suspension's compression and rebound rates for improved dynamics. The driver can further adjust the damping settings with the four driving modes: Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Custom.
In Comfort mode, the DCC system offers a smooth ride, while the Sport mode awakens the Jetta GLI, making the system firmer for better performance around corners. In addition, the Jetta GLI has an electronically controlled front limited-slip differential, helping maintain optimum torque balance between the front wheels.