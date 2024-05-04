These Are The Most Powerful New Sports Sedans Built By Every Major Brand

Acura reintroduced the TLX Type S in 2021 after a 13-year hiatus. In our review, we liked the TLX Type S, even though it was a little slow. The car was part of the second-generation Acura, and fully redesigned in 2021. For the 2024 model year, the Type S is still the most powerful TLX variant, boasting a $57,000 starting price and a high-output turbocharged V6 engine. The TLX Type S also has powerful Brembo brakes and a sport-tuned chassis, helping boost its handling.

Under its hood sits a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with a sport-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels through Acura's rear-biased Super Handling All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system. The TLX Type S has a reinforced and stiffened chassis with double-wishbone front suspension, promising drivers intuitive handling on all roads.

For an enhanced experience, Acura integrates five driving modes: Comfort, Normal, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. While Comfort and Normal driving modes are ideal for daily driving, Sport and Sport+ unleash the full power of the Type S. Individual driving mode enables the driver to customize up to five vehicle performance settings, including adaptive damper settings, throttle response, ambient sensor lighting, and shifting.