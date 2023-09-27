2024 BMW I7 M70 First Drive: A Very Fast Argument For EV Excess

The i7 M70 uses the same electric architecture as the lesser xDrive60, built around a 105.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack, of which 101.7 kWh is usable. Power is sent to electric motors mounted at both axles. But while the xDrive60's produces a combined 536 hp and 549 lb-ft, the M70 makes 650 hp and 748 lb-ft, and that torque spec can even bump up to 811 lb-ft for short bursts of on-demand boost.

What's interesting is that the M70's front electric motor is the same as the xDrive60's; both cars send 255 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque to the forward axle. Instead, the M70's rear drive unit is responsible for its added oomph, pumping out 483 hp and 479 lb-ft compared to the xDrive60's 308 hp and 280 lb-ft.

Because the two i7 variants share the same mechanical hardware, the M70 isn't much heavier than the xDrive60: its 12-pound weight increase is due to different wheels and other small chassis components. Even so, the i7 M70 is still a porker, tipping the scales at 5,929 pounds, but through this increase in power, BMW was able to shave a full second off the i7's 0-to-60 time; the M70 will run this same sprint in a scant 3.5 seconds.