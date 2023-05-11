Maserati's V8 Era Is Over: Here's How It'll Say Goodbye

The classic Italian automaker Maserati has been cranking out V8s since first putting one in the Maserati 5000GT, way back in 1959. Now, the Maserati-produced V8 will come to an end later this year. As Maserati transitions its lineup to run on batteries and electric motors instead of gasoline and eight-cylinder grunt, its final V8 will leave the factory later this year.

However, instead of fading into obscurity, Maserati hopes its last V8 will be memorable, as it will produce 572 horsepower with the help of two turbochargers, and remain on sale until 2024. After that, it's lights out for the V8.

According to a press release from Maserati, the Quattroporte Trofeo, Ghibli Trofeo, and the Levante Trofeo will be the last trident-badged cars to receive a V8. Gas-power isn't leaving Maserati entirely just yet, as it still offers a fairly beefy V6 in the GranTurismo and MC20. Aside from the remnant V6, Maserati is turning its eyes towards an all-electric lineup.