Maserati's V8 Era Is Over: Here's How It'll Say Goodbye
The classic Italian automaker Maserati has been cranking out V8s since first putting one in the Maserati 5000GT, way back in 1959. Now, the Maserati-produced V8 will come to an end later this year. As Maserati transitions its lineup to run on batteries and electric motors instead of gasoline and eight-cylinder grunt, its final V8 will leave the factory later this year.
However, instead of fading into obscurity, Maserati hopes its last V8 will be memorable, as it will produce 572 horsepower with the help of two turbochargers, and remain on sale until 2024. After that, it's lights out for the V8.
According to a press release from Maserati, the Quattroporte Trofeo, Ghibli Trofeo, and the Levante Trofeo will be the last trident-badged cars to receive a V8. Gas-power isn't leaving Maserati entirely just yet, as it still offers a fairly beefy V6 in the GranTurismo and MC20. Aside from the remnant V6, Maserati is turning its eyes towards an all-electric lineup.
Farewell, V8
In July of 2023 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Maserati will officially say goodbye to eight cylinders at the reveal of the Ghibli 334 Ultima and the Levante V8 Ultima.
By 2025, Maserati hopes to have an electric version of its lineup. It's already started with the GranTurismo Folgare and Grecale Folgare. By 2030, Maserati hopes to do away with internal combustion engines entirely. That's a lofty goal, especially considering that both Folgare models are the brand's only current EVs, due out later this year. Still, Maserati joins an ever growing list of automakers hoping to change to an entirely electric lineup within the coming years.
Prices for the final V8-equipped Maseratis have not been announced yet. But given Maserati's status as not exactly an "everyman's car," the cars won't be cheap. For comparison, the existing V8-powered Quattroporte Trofeo starts at $157,000 and the Levante Trofeo will set you back a cool $167,000.