2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review: Making Value A Virtue

The GLI uses front-wheel drive, aided by a standard brake-based limited-slip differential that helps manage power at the front axle. Unfortunately, the GLI is still prone to noticeable torque steer, and will default to wash-out understeer when thrown hard into a corner, but at least it uses a more sophisticated multi-link rear suspension, giving it a noticeably more athletic edge compared to a regular Jetta with its torsion-beam design.

Volkswagen also fits the Jetta GLI with variable-ratio electric power steering, which helps with both high- and low-speed maneuverability. Indeed, the GLI is quick to turn in, but the steering ultimately lacks any sort of visceral sensation — it's numb in your hands. The GLI's 13.4-inch vented front disc brakes are shared with the last-generation Golf R, and they're perfectly easy to modulate without any around-town jerkiness.

Steven Ewing/SlashGear

Eco, Comfort and Sport driving modes work as advertised, though the latter is a bit much for running errands. The adaptive dampers stiffen up appreciably, making rough roads a hassle, and the exhaust sound drones, even at lower revs. Thankfully, VW fits the GLI with a customizable setting where you can tailor the different driving parameters to your liking. You can also turn off the annoying Eco Tip feature, which will remind you to not let the car idle so long or to not turn off the stop-start. In manual cars, this even pops up to tell you when to shift into neutral while braking for a stop to maximize efficiency.

Thing is, while the Jetta GLI is decent enough to drive, its competitors are a lot more fun. The Civic and Integra are fitted with one of the best six-speed manuals in the business, and their taut chassis really give them a playfully chuckable vibe. Meanwhile, the WRX packs more power with a hearty kick in the pants of turbo punch, along with the added traction and handling benefits afforded by all-wheel drive. The Golf GTI? It's similar to the Jetta, but ultimately better balanced overall. The Golf is much more comfortable in daily driving, too.