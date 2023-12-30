A Look At The 2.9L Twin-Turbo V6 Engine That Powers The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Driving enthusiasts hold the twin-turbocharged Alfa Romeo 2.9-liter V6 in very high regard for its high power output, unique sound signature, and for how it makes models like the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio feel on the road. This engine produces over 500 horsepower, so it makes any vehicle it equips very quick, but only talking about its power and performance tells half the story.

Even though Alfa Romeo doesn't want to officially acknowledge it, the 2.9-liter turbo V6 was co-developed with Ferrari, and this is evident in several areas. The unit is freer-revving than any other similar power plant on the market, and it doesn't feel like a traditional turbocharged engine. Just like Ferrari's own turbocharged engines, the V6 in the Alfa was designed to feel linear and progressive, like a naturally aspirated mill, so that it provides excellent response and smooth power buildup.

This makes it quite different from many turbocharged performance engines on the market, which instantly feel turbocharged. They have some lag when picking up at lower rpm, and they also need a bit of time to spool up after you've pressed the go pedal. The Alfa 2.9-liter does have some vague hints of turbo lag and waiting for the turbos to spool up, but it's this responsiveness that makes this unit special for those who have experienced it.