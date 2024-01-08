10 Of The Fastest Mid-Engine Sports Cars Ever Built, Ranked

The mid-engine sports car was introduced in 1962 when Rene Bonnet presented the short-lived Matra Djet at the Paris Salon. Less than a year later, Enzo Ferrari recognized the potential of mounting the engine in front of the rear axle, and the Dino Berlinetta Speciale became the concept car upon which many subsequent Ferraris would be based. The trend quickly caught on, and today mid-engine sports cars are among the most common configurations for high-performance vehicles, thanks to better handling resulting from more even weight distribution across all four tires.

Comparisons might seem futile when a car can reach 60 miles per hour in under four seconds or hit a top speed of over 200 miles per hour. Even supercar owners could rarely, if ever, maximize their vehicle's potential outside of a race track. Nevertheless, ever since the invention of the combustion engine, car manufacturers have constantly competed to own the bragging rights to the fastest vehicle on earth.

The following are ten of history's fastest road-legal mid-engine sports cars, ranked according to their zero to sixty mile-per-hour acceleration time. Where 0-60 times are equal, we have also considered their top speeds.