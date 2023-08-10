Bugatti's 'Golden Era' Chiron Super-Sport Will Definitely Turn Some Heads

According to former Bugatti Design Director Achim Anscheidt, who played an active role in the creation of the Golden Era, an unnamed client of the Bugatti brand specifically requested a custom Chiron Super Sport. He believed that the vehicle's W16 engine was such a momentous achievement for the automotive world, that it deserved recognition.

"We looked back through Bugatti history to find a number of these landmark moments, including the times of Ettore Bugatti, Jean Bugatti, and Roland Bugatti, which really marked the first golden era for the brand," Anscheidt said. "And then, of course, the modern-day incarnation of Bugatti from 1987, picking out the icons from these times that came to define the Bugatti brand."

To make the car a proper celebration of Bugatti's various achievements, the designers decided to cover both the body and the cab with various production sketches of Bugatti vehicles from over the years. On both the insides and outsides of the driver and passenger-side doors, you'll find Bugatti vehicle sketches old and new. All of this is laid over an original shade of gold named "Doré," as well as a coat of metallic "Nocturne Black." The overall design is a bit on the busy side, but if you're a Bugatti superfan, you'll be able to identify each and every vehicle pictured.

Bugatti is planning on handing over the keys to the Golden Era to its mysterious commissioner during Monterey Car Week, which will begin this Friday, August 11.