A Week With The Toyota GR Corolla Could Change The Way You See Daily Drivers

You don't need to have driven supercars and spent your weekends at track days to know that the sports car world takes itself a little too seriously. Turbocharging and, more recently, electrification have made sky-high horsepower numbers shockingly accessible. At the same time, expectations as to what a performance car should be capable of seem more motivated by forum boasting than actually hitting the road for some fun.

The Toyota GR Corolla doesn't have a middle name, as far as I'm aware, but it would probably be the Japanese for "fun" if it did. Launched in 2022 with the handiwork of Toyota's Gazoo Racing — as in, "GR" — division, it quickly gained a reputation as one of the go-to options for speedy drivers who don't enjoy an unlimited budget.

You could make a very strong argument that the Premium trim is the sweet spot of the 2024 GR Corolla range. Priced from $40,320 before destination and options (and inevitable dealership markups) it's not as cheap as the entry-level Core, from $36,500, true. However, it still gets you the trick Torsen front and rear limited-slip differentials which help distinguish the top-spec Circuit Edition trim, from $45,140.

The thing is, though, most people have the wrong idea about the GR Corolla. It's not just a grand hot hatch: it also makes an unexpectedly capable daily driver.