2024 Toyota GR86 Review: Skip Trueno And Stick With Simple

A recent spate of hot hatches might have you thinking cars like the newest Civic Type R and GR Corolla rebooted the affordable fun segment, but let's not forget options like the 2024 Toyota GR86. Ushered into its second-generation in 2021, with a sightly bigger engine but a still-small price tag, the $30k coupe remains an outlier in a car market that has tilted sharply to crossovers and SUVs, and which equates entertainment with ridiculously high levels of horsepower.

From the outside, the GR86 is handsome, if a little generic. Not for nothing, after all, has it become popular as a starting point for mods and customizations. Fresh from the factory, though, its proportions are solid and there's nothing ostensibly wrong, here. Toyota wisely resisted the urge to mess with the fascia — yes, 2021 F-TYPE, we're looking at you — while the kicked-up rear is emphasized by a color-matched duckbill spoiler on the Premium trim.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

17-inch machined-finish alloy wheels are standard on the base trim, which starts from $29,300 (plus $1,095 destination). The GR86 Premium steps that up to 18-inch versions with a painted matte black finish, with the price tag kicking off at $31,900 (plus destination).