2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid First Drive: More Power, More MPG, More Money

Few automakers combine sporty and sensible like Honda. Its familiar "H" logo adorns legions of Accords, Civics, and CR-Vs serving as reliable but anonymous transportation for people who barely notice what kind of car they're driving. Yet Honda's engineers also churn things like S2000s, NSXs, and Type Rs that would make Soichiro Honda—the company's racing-obsessed founder—proud.

The 2025 Honda Civic tries to bring those two sides of Honda closer together. This mid-cycle refresh of the 11th-generation Civic brings back the hybrid powertrain option, and offers it in combination with the hatchback body style for the first time, in addition to the sedan configuration. The new Civic hybrid is the first new Honda hybrid hatch since the 2014 Insight, in fact.

It's a combination so sensible it's quite frankly disgusting. But Honda claims the Civic hybrid hatch isn't just for people who enjoy making spreadsheets. The PR copy highlights torque and acceleration as well as mpg because, while the hybrid is no Civic Type R, it wasn't meant to be boring.