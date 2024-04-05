Whatever Happened To The Honda Insight

Honda has long been regarded as one of the most trusted and reliable brands in the automotive industry. The company has also established itself as an industry trailblazer in developing hybrid and electric vehicle technology for mass production. In the late 1990s, Honda became the first major automaker to offer a hybrid vehicle for public purchase in North America, releasing the gas-electric powered Insight and thus beating Toyota's legendary Prius hybrid to market by a mere seven months.

The first-generation Insight hit the streets packing a one-liter, three-cylinder VTEC-E engine connected to a 2.5-inch comprehensive electric motor powered by a 144-volt nickel-metal hydride battery pack. That combination allowed the Insight to average more than 80 miles per gallon, a feat that was aided by the vehicle's unforgettable aerodynamic design that partially covered its back wheels. The Insight has evolved over the years, with Honda manufacturing more stylish and more powerful models of its hybrid off and on until 2022.

As it happens, the 2022 Insight was the last Insight Honda produced, with the company officially killing its ground-breaking, cult-hit hybrid in June of that year. Here's what happened to Honda's Insight hybrid vehicle.