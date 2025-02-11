2025 Toyota GR Corolla Review: Turbo Hatchback Shines With A Stick

The GR Corolla's driving experience is bordering unfathomable in a modern setting. This breed of (relatively) affordable compact performance cars is nearly extinct. Yet, here we are, with the opportunity to buy an all-wheel drive hot hatchback ready to rip through a racetrack like a hot knife through butter in 2025.

Advertisement

Pitted against my favorite local windy mountain road, the GR Corolla makes you feel like an absolute racing champion. I've navigated it in dozens of cars, from the Maserati MC20 to the affordable handling hero benchmark, the Mazda Miata. Still, nothing quite hits the spot like the GR Corolla. It isn't just the car's phenomenal grip and all-wheel drive system that makes this the case, either.

When paired with the manual transmission, the visceral experience of downshifting into tight corners and punching out with the angry roar of the Corolla's mighty little three-cylinder is unmatched. The GR Corolla evokes the feelings of a breed of cars that, not long ago, felt like it had died off. The ride is relatively rough, the gear shifter is notchy and mechanical, the brakes are aggressive, and it has a fairly substantial amount of road noise. It's a 100 percent true-to-form hot hatchback. An affordable run-of-the-mill vehicle turned into a monster designed to punch up and outpace performance cars that cost five figures more than it does.

Advertisement