4 Toyota Models With Manual Transmission You Can Buy In 2024

Industry data shows that drivers are continuing to express increased interest in cars with automatic transmission. According to a Motor1 story, only 1.7 percent of new car models sold in the U.S. in 2023 were offered with a manual transmission. The attractiveness of automatics is helped in part by the growing popularity of EVs and hybrids, which mostly offer automatic transmissions (almost every EV transmission is automatic, and only mild hybrids tend to have a manual transmission). Modern automatic transmissions are also buoyed by their inherent advantages over manuals, such as faster shifting and being smoother and easier to drive.

Advertisement

Fortunately for purists, Toyota is doing its bit to ensure that manual transmissions do not entirely become the relics of the past. Not yet, at least. The very same Motor1 report cited earlier claims at 1.7 percent, manual cars sales were up notably in 2023 compared to 2021, when less than 1 percent of new cars came with manuals. The uptick was attributed to Toyota's introduction of stick-shift-equipped Supras for the 2023 model year. But the GR Supra isn't the only Toyota with a manual transmission in 2024.