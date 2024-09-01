4 Toyota Models With Manual Transmission You Can Buy In 2024
Industry data shows that drivers are continuing to express increased interest in cars with automatic transmission. According to a Motor1 story, only 1.7 percent of new car models sold in the U.S. in 2023 were offered with a manual transmission. The attractiveness of automatics is helped in part by the growing popularity of EVs and hybrids, which mostly offer automatic transmissions (almost every EV transmission is automatic, and only mild hybrids tend to have a manual transmission). Modern automatic transmissions are also buoyed by their inherent advantages over manuals, such as faster shifting and being smoother and easier to drive.
Fortunately for purists, Toyota is doing its bit to ensure that manual transmissions do not entirely become the relics of the past. Not yet, at least. The very same Motor1 report cited earlier claims at 1.7 percent, manual cars sales were up notably in 2023 compared to 2021, when less than 1 percent of new cars came with manuals. The uptick was attributed to Toyota's introduction of stick-shift-equipped Supras for the 2023 model year. But the GR Supra isn't the only Toyota with a manual transmission in 2024.
2024-25 Toyota GR Supra
The GR Supra is one of the best Toyota sports cars ever made, so having a manual transmission helps make a case for its fun-to-drive promise. The 2024 and 2025 GR Supra can both be had with a six-speed manual transmission, which was first available in 2023 as a no-cost option. Like last year, the manual transmission is only available with the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, which is optional in 2024 models and standard in 2025 ones, after the base four-cylinder got discontinued for 2025.
The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine makes 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque, with that output distributed to the rear wheels via the six-speed manual transmission. Equipped with a manual, the 2024 GR Supra 3.0 sprints to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds – that's 0.3 seconds slower than an automatic-equipped 2024 GR Supra 3.0, which needs just 3.9 seconds to reach 60 mph. Those desiring the faster automatic transmission can also have it for free.
2024 Toyota GR86
If you're on the hunt for Toyota models with a manual transmission in 2024, the GR86 is another option to consider. With 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque from its 2.4-liter flat four-cylinder engine, it is far from being as potent as the GR Supra. But it still provides enough grunt to get it moving with an adequate rush. According to Zeroto60times, a second GR86 generation with the six-speed manual transmission could launch to 60 mph in a decent 5.6 seconds and clear the quarter mile in 14.1 seconds.
By comparison, second-gen GR86 models with the six-speed automatic transmission require 6.3 seconds to reach 60 mph and 14.8 seconds to hit the quarter mile. The manual is standard on the GR86, which is well-equipped even in the base trim. It has 17-inch alloy wheels, heated power side mirrors, keyless entry with push-button start, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, dual-zone climate control, and a limited-slip rear differential.
2024-25 Toyota GR Corolla
After failing to respond to U.S. consumers' yearning for the GR Yaris, Toyota's performance-vehicle skunkworks division, Gazoo Racing, held out an olive branch to the American car buying public with the release of the GR Corolla back in 2022 (ahead of the 2023 model year). At launch, the hot hatch had a turbocharged G16E-GTS 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine that teamed up with a six-speed manual transmission to deliver 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque (295 lb-ft in the Morizo Edition) to all four wheels.
The powertrain has since carried over into the 2024 and 2025 model years. But for 2025, consumers have the option to build the GR Corolla with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition to the new transmission, standard torque is now up to 295 lb-ft. The suspension has also been significantly improved for 2025, with new rebound springs now added to the front and rear in order to ensure better handling, ride comfort, traction, and stability.
2024 Toyota Tacoma
Toyota revamped the midsize Tacoma for its fourth generation, and thankfully for stick-shift-loving fans, it continues to be available with a manual transmission – a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT2) with automatic rev-matching. But do keep in mind that it can only be had with the 2.4-liter turbo inline-four gasoline engine, and just three out of the eight available 2024 Tacoma trim levels are eligible for it. They include the Tacoma SR double cab, TRD Sport double cab, and TRD Off-Road double cab.
The inline-four generates 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque when mated with the manual transmission (as against 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque on automatic-equipped models). As for towing capacity, a manual-equipped Tacoma SR double cab is rated at 3500 pounds (with a payload of 1,380 pounds), while the TRD Sport double cab and TRD Off-Road double cab both offer a 6,400-pound towing capacity (and 1,380 pounds of payload).