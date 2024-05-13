8 New Toyota Tacoma Features Worth Being Excited About

Launching as an all-new model for the 2024 model year, the fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma debuts with a slew of improvements over its predecessor. It's more capable, comfortable, and powerful than before, with Toyota putting equal emphasis on off-road chops and on-road manners to make the new generation truck more versatile than ever. Slotting in the lineup below the full-size Tundra, the Tacoma proves there's no need to buy the biggest truck for maximum capability. Make no mistake though, this is no cut-price bargain, with higher trims stretching into price brackets closer than ever to the Tundra.

After putting the 2024 Toyota Tacoma through its paces earlier in the year, SlashGear gave the truck a 9/10 rating, citing its suspension, new technology, and modification-ready construction as particular highlights. Since then, the Tacoma has become an increasingly common sight on the road, and to celebrate this new generation, SlashGear revisits its most exciting features.