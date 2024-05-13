8 New Toyota Tacoma Features Worth Being Excited About
Launching as an all-new model for the 2024 model year, the fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma debuts with a slew of improvements over its predecessor. It's more capable, comfortable, and powerful than before, with Toyota putting equal emphasis on off-road chops and on-road manners to make the new generation truck more versatile than ever. Slotting in the lineup below the full-size Tundra, the Tacoma proves there's no need to buy the biggest truck for maximum capability. Make no mistake though, this is no cut-price bargain, with higher trims stretching into price brackets closer than ever to the Tundra.
After putting the 2024 Toyota Tacoma through its paces earlier in the year, SlashGear gave the truck a 9/10 rating, citing its suspension, new technology, and modification-ready construction as particular highlights. Since then, the Tacoma has become an increasingly common sight on the road, and to celebrate this new generation, SlashGear revisits its most exciting features.
Hybrid powertrain with 326 horsepower
Under the hood of the new Tacoma sits one of two powertrains, with the non-hybrid option being a turbocharged 2.4L four-cylinder gas engine. It generates 228 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque in the base-spec SR trim, rising to 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque in all higher trims. Most buyers will likely opt for the eight-speed automatic transmission, although there's also an optional six-speed manual transmission available. The latter option lowers the engine's output to 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.
Buyers wanting extra grunt can upgrade to the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, which adds an electric motor to push power output up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. That's the highest output to date on a Tacoma model and should make the truck significantly more brisk on the highway, while providing added capability off-road. However, the lower output gas model that SlashGear tested was more than powerful enough for everyday truck duties.
More all-terrain capability
While a number of new features focus on improving the truck's refinement on the asphalt, it's also set to be more capable off-road. An improved Multi-Terrain Select function includes dedicated modes for mud and sand and is available in both high and low gears. The front stabilizer bar can also be disconnected electronically to increase the Tacoma's ability to tackle the roughest terrain. It's designed to work with certain approved lift kits too.
On steeper downhill sections of trail, a Downhill Assist Control function can keep the vehicle's speed steady to ensure the driver can focus solely on navigating the truck. On more level terrain, the Crawl Control goes one step further and employs both the throttle and brakes to maintain a set speed of just a few mph. Again, this leaves the driver free to focus on navigating the truck through tighter spaces or over larger obstacles. Higher Tacoma trims also feature a set of cameras that can be viewed through the infotainment screen to ensure better visibility both around and below the truck.
New infotainment and safety technology
Base-spec Tacomas come with an 8.0-inch touchscreen as standard, but top-spec trims get a huge 14.0-inch touchscreen borrowed from the current-generation Tundra. All the expected connectivity features are present — wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus USB-C ports for wired connections – and there's an optional wireless charging pad available.
Arguably the most novel optional extra is a built-in JBL portable speaker that spends most of its time hidden in the dash. Its primary function is as part of the car's audio system, being one of ten JBL speakers available with the optional audio upgrade. Disconnect it, and it can be run as a standalone device for up to six hours, meaning there's one less camping gadget you'll have to think about for your next trip. It's just as durable as the best outdoor speakers too — Toyota says that the speaker is tough enough to withstand being dropped in up to three feet of water.
New Trailhunter trim for overlanding
The 2024 Tacoma launches with a new trim designed specifically to cater to the increased interest in overlanding, with extras like tougher shocks, beefier 33-inch tires, and extra skid plates. It's only available in Double Cab form — certain other trims also have the option of a shorter XtraCab — and can be ordered with either a five-foot or six-foot truck bed. It's built for tough, obstacle-strewn trails and features a raised exhaust tip to reduce the likelihood of clipping rocks and a 20-inch LED light bar to ensure drivers can see said rocks in all conditions.
The bed also features built-in lighting, and extra side lights provide visibility around the perimeter of the truck and illuminate a campsite if needed. A large range of factory-approved accessories is available through Toyota's Associated Accessory Products program, making it easier than ever to build the perfect all-conquering off-road pickup without needing to venture further than the showroom floor. Electric accessories can be powered via the truck's built-in 2400W AC inverter.
Off-road ready TRD Pro trim
Alongside the new Trailhunter trim, the new Tacoma also sees the return of the familiar TRD Pro trim. It's built to not only be tough but also look tough, with a two-inch lift and three-inch wider stance compared to the base-spec Tacoma. It features new bumpers, skid plates, and a TRD-specific exhaust, as well as TRD Pro badging around the truck.
The off-road-focused trim gets the top-spec i-FORCE MAX engine as standard, alongside trim-specific wheels and the same 33-inch Goodyear tires also found on the Trailhunter. Fox shocks and a multi-link rear suspension also improve stability off-road without compromising off-road comfort. It's not just the TRD Pro that gets the new suspension setup — all higher Tacoma trim levels benefit from a multi-link setup, although the lowest trims have to make do with old-school leaf springs.
Several extras are shared with the Trailhunter trim, such as the built-in LED light bar and higher-output fog lamps. However, Trailhunter buyers miss out on the new IsoDynamic Performance Seat, which features built-in shock absorbers to keep the driver's position more stable while they're tearing over trails at high speeds.
Upscale Limited trim
The most luxurious Limited trim starts at more than $20,000 above the base-spec Tacoma, and strangely enough, is around the same price as the larger Tundra Limited. For buyers who want premium features but don't want the added size of a Tundra, the Tacoma Limited offers niceties like JBL's 10-speaker audio system, road-focused adaptive suspension, and retractable side steps. A head-up display is also designed to help drivers remain focused on long road trips or in challenging road conditions.
The cabin tech is also given an upgrade, with all Limited trims getting the larger 14.0-inch touchscreen as standard and a digital rearview mirror. Unlike the 2024 Tundra, no Platinum trim is offered with the Tacoma, so the Limited represents the very top of the range. Like all other trims, a range of optional extras is available for those desiring to add a personal touch to their truck and deep enough pockets to do so.
Toyota reliability and a generous warranty
Toyotas generally score very highly in reliability tests, and there's a long list of reasons why the brand has maintained that reputation for many years. There's nothing to indicate that the new Tacoma should be any less hassle-free to own than previous generations, although just in case, Toyota also provides a generous warranty for added peace of mind.
A standard three-year or 36,000-mile basic warranty is offered on all new trims, while separate 60-month warranties cover the engine and rust protection. The former comes with a mileage limit of 60,000 miles, and there's no mileage cap on the latter. Buyers of the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain also benefit from a powertrain warranty of eight years or 100,000 miles, while the battery is covered for 10 years or 150,000 miles. Additionally, two years of complimentary maintenance is also standard, alongside two years of roadside assistance.
Competitive pricing
While the Tacoma has increased in price with the new generation to the point where it's no longer in bargain territory, most trims are still competitive with the market. The base-spec Tundra SR starts at $31,500 and features a non-hybrid gas engine. A large range of gas-only trims are available, increasing steadily in price with the $52,100 Limited trim representing the top of the lineup.
Buyers wanting the more powerful i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain will need to shell out at least $46,300 for the TRD Sport trim, as the base SR and SR5 trims are only available with the non-hybrid engine. The Limited i-FORCE MAX trim starts at $55,800 for 2024, while the Trailhunter pushes the Tacoma over the $60,000 mark with a starting MSRP of $62,900. The TRD Pro is the most expensive trim, adding an extra $1,000 to the Trailhunter's starting price. That's a lot for a Tacoma, but make no mistake, this is the most capable Tacoma generation yet.