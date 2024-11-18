2025 Toyota GR Corolla Automatic Review: Ignore The Purists

For a while, it seemed like the small, fun, relatively-attainable car was dead, or at least dying. While the Miata is the go-to for many looking for whimsy at the weekend, it's far from a daily driver option for a lot of us. Meanwhile, fast cars are generally getting bigger, more powerful, and more expensive.

Advertisement

Toyota — and a handful of others — are bucking that trend. When the GR Corolla launched in 2022, it turned a dependable but dull little hatchback into something grin provoking. That, and a reasonable sticker price, made it an instant hit, at least assuming you could drive a manual gearbox.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For the 2025 model year, Toyota is expanding the GR Corolla with an 8-speed automatic option. It adds $2,000 to the $38,860 (plus $1,135 destination) starting price but, more importantly, it promises to expand the entertainment to a far broader audience. Despite what some purists might think, that's a good thing whether you prefer two pedals or three.