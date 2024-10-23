2025 Toyota GR Corolla First Drive: New Automatic Option Only Makes It Better

The Toyota Corolla is essentially the default car who someone who just wants reliable transportation that gives a good value for the money. There's good reason why it's become one of the best selling cars in history. It's unpretentious, sensible and boring in the best possible way. In the same way that you don't want a washing machine to be exciting, the Toyota Corolla in its base model configuration, does a fantastic job of presenting itself in a way that won't scare anyone.

The Toyota GR Corolla, on the other hand, is diametrically opposed to the adopted mission statement of Toyota's perennial commuter car. It's loud, brash, fast, and moderately expensive. It's also an absolute blast to drive as I found out when Toyota let me dash one around a track a few days ago. Where the Corolla is calm and collected, the GR Corolla is wild and fierce. The Corolla is a sip of Earl Grey tea. The GR Corolla is drinking a can of Red Bull after you've been awake for 23 hours.