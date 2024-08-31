2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review: 241 Horses After Fifty Years Isn't Bad At All
In May 1974, Volkswagen introduced the world to its post-Beetle future: front-engine, front-wheel drive, and water-cooled, wrapping all that in a glorious, Giorgetto Giugiaro/Italdesign-penned design, and badging it Golf. Not the first of Italdesign's VW models to hit the market–the Scirocco debuted only months before, while the Passat arrived in 1973–it was nonetheless this two-box hatchback from West Germany that would become one of the automaker's greatest hits. Now spanning five decades and eight generations, the Golf is VW's best-selling model, and one of the top three best-selling vehicles in the world alongside the Ford F-Series and Toyota Corolla.
For real enthusiasts, though, it was the 1976 arrival of the Golf GTI that was most notable. Its 1.6-liter inline-four produced 108 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque, which made it to the front wheels via a four-speed manual. Though VW may now be diving headfirst into electrification, that doesn't mean gasoline has been abandoned just yet, especially when it comes to its best-selling model. Case in point: this 2024 Golf GTI 2.0T Autobahn the automaker recently sent over, to show how this long-running nameplate holds up in the mid-2020s.
Hitting the American Autobahns with turbo power
No matter which version of the 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI you get, there's one engine option: a 2.0-liter 16-valve DOHC turbo-four slamming down 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque to the road through the front wheels. The 380 versions of the S, SE, and Autobahn come with a six-speed manual–which is sadly going away after the 2024 model year–while the regular S, SE, and this Autobahn make use of VW;s seven-speed DSG automatic with Tiptronic and Sport mode, which is controlled via the tiny shifter knob on the center console.
A far cry from the '76 GTI's 13-inch wheels, the 2024 GTI 2.0T Autobahn sports 19-inch alloys wrapped in summer-only Bridgestone Potenzas. To better handle the curves there's adaptive chassis control, a VAQ limited-slip front differential, sport suspension, and progressive variable-ratio steering. Should things get too hairy out on the open road, though, the red-calipered 13.4-inch front and 12.2-inch vented rear discs bring this Teutonic hot hatch down to a safer speed. All-wheel drive performance fans will need to step to the Golf R to fulfill their Volkswagen hot-hatch desires.
Not the most user-friendly tech on first glance
Stepping inside the 2024 Golf GTI is where things get a little unintuitive, if you're not already familiar with Volkswagen's touch controls. Climate control adjustment, for example, is via either the touchscreen's left sidebar or the touch controls below the screen. That row of "buttons" can be pushed, but since there's no haptic feedback you can't tell if anything's happening unless you're already looking at the HVAC screen.
If you've never used VW's touchscreen tech before — like me — you might have some time getting used to this way of doing things. You'll also want to make sure the screen is turned on: there's a power button next to the HVAC controls, which shuts the display off.
More helpful was the head-up display, letting me see my speed while keeping my eyes on the road. Adaptive cruise control with adjustable distance settings for the right driving conditions (mostly in-town driving for me; thus, needing to keep closer than on the highway) was appreciated, as was wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto plus wireless charging. The touchscreen also offers help and advice through pop-up notifications to remind you to check your rear seat for belongings and people (as one example), though VW also uses them to repeatedly flag subscription services that are no longer available. One reminder was enough, to say the least.
Sporty and functional is the way
Befitting of a sporty hot hatch, there's a pair of snug bucket seats with proper bolstering to handle the turns. The red, gray, and black Vienna leather is a nice touch, too, especially with the red "GTI" logo embroidered just below the integrated headrests.
Both front seats are heated and ventilated, but while the driver gets power adjustment and memory, the front passenger will have to find the right position manually. Rear passengers get heated seating plus dedicated buttons for the three-zone climate control. Finally, multi-color adjustable ambient lighting makes this hatch a cool place to be at night.
Of course, as the Golf GTI is a hatchback, that also means it can carry quite a bit. With the 60/40-split rear bench up, cargo space comes to 19.9 cubic feet; the cargo pass-through can handle any longer objects that might otherwise not fit with the seats up. With the bench folded down, the Golf GTI's space jumps to 34.5 cubic feet: Perfect for IKEA runs, yes, but also for bringing a full set of racing tires and gear for weekend track days.
A little Germany in the Appalachians
The last Volkswagen I drove was a Type 1 owned by Hagerty, as part of a youth program intended to help young drivers become comfortable with the manual transmission. Fast forward to 2024, it was time for me to experience the modern-day successor, and the Golf GTI's seven-speed DSG.
In short, it was just as nice as the old Beetle. The Golf has great frontward visibility, though getting in and out might be more of a challenge if you're used to crossovers. The driver's seat moving forward upon opening the door–without waiting for me to get in first–was odd, too. VW says the GTI should be capable of 27 mpg on the EPA's combined test cycle (24 mpg city, 33 mpg highway) which should help with the wallet, not to mention the fact that it only requires regular gas. I saw just short of 23 mpg, mainly due to all of the in-town driving I did during the week.
On the road, the turbo-four's low growl sounded wonderful, and the Golf could definitely cruise on the highway with the best of them, as I experienced on my way to my usual photo spot in Pulaski County, Virginia. The adaptive suspension system handled the ride back down the mountain, gliding through the turns like a German figure skater, taking all turns with little issue. Pushing hard, I did manage to step-out the front right wheel in a turn on one more spirited morning drive, but the Golf GTI made it easy to right things before they got too hairy. Riding over the bumps through the towns along the way back home on U.S. 11 — including at least one railroad crossing — wasn't too jarring, either, despite the rather thin rubber wrapped around the 19-inch alloys. All in all, a fun little machine for the every day and beyond.
2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI Verdict
Nearly 50 years ago, Volkswagen gave its then-new first-generation Golf a boost in power, treating the world to the first Golf GTI. Five decades later, the nameplate is still around to give performance-hungry VW fans what they seek: a fun yet versatile hatchback anyone would enjoy having in the driveway. Which is good, because the regular Golf is no longer available for sale in the U.S.; your only options are the GTI's six trims and two transmission choices, or the Golf R.
Pricing for the 2024 Golf GTI starts at $31,965 for the base S, up to $41,850 as-tested for the Autobahn with $1,150 destination charge. For comparison, the Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Premium plus starts at $36,950, the Honda Civic Type R begins at $44,795, and the Toyota GR Corolla begins at $36,500.
Some odd tech issues, from the minimalist layout of the controls to the driver's seat foibles, may detract from the Golf GTI experience, but nowhere near enough to turn you away from this classic nameplate. Overall, and in light of Volkswagen's aggressive push towards EVs, the Golf GTI serves to remind the world that Wolfsburg is still in the business of making fun cars, whether electrified or–as with this long-running hot hatch–simply electrifying.