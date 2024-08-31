2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review: 241 Horses After Fifty Years Isn't Bad At All

The last Volkswagen I drove was a Type 1 owned by Hagerty, as part of a youth program intended to help young drivers become comfortable with the manual transmission. Fast forward to 2024, it was time for me to experience the modern-day successor, and the Golf GTI's seven-speed DSG.

In short, it was just as nice as the old Beetle. The Golf has great frontward visibility, though getting in and out might be more of a challenge if you're used to crossovers. The driver's seat moving forward upon opening the door–without waiting for me to get in first–was odd, too. VW says the GTI should be capable of 27 mpg on the EPA's combined test cycle (24 mpg city, 33 mpg highway) which should help with the wallet, not to mention the fact that it only requires regular gas. I saw just short of 23 mpg, mainly due to all of the in-town driving I did during the week.

On the road, the turbo-four's low growl sounded wonderful, and the Golf could definitely cruise on the highway with the best of them, as I experienced on my way to my usual photo spot in Pulaski County, Virginia. The adaptive suspension system handled the ride back down the mountain, gliding through the turns like a German figure skater, taking all turns with little issue. Pushing hard, I did manage to step-out the front right wheel in a turn on one more spirited morning drive, but the Golf GTI made it easy to right things before they got too hairy. Riding over the bumps through the towns along the way back home on U.S. 11 — including at least one railroad crossing — wasn't too jarring, either, despite the rather thin rubber wrapped around the 19-inch alloys. All in all, a fun little machine for the every day and beyond.

