2024 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance Review: The One Wagon To Win You Over

Everyone in the world wants to know what, exactly, is wrong with Americans. And I don't mean our dystopian politics or celebrity worship, both pushed to the brink of insanity by machinations of the modern entertainment industrial complex. More importantly, the foreign mind simply cannot comprehend why Americans hate station wagons and hatchbacks and small-displacement turbodiesel engines.

Seemingly every year, another automaker gives either hatchbacks or station wagons another go in the U.S. market. Some stick around, some seem to fizzle out and fade away, and others simply never leap out of the starting blocks. Think the Volkswagen Golf GTI, the Toyota GR Corolla, or the Ford Focus RS for hatchbacks. In terms of station wagons, only Mercedes-Benz seems to steadily keep an option in the lineup over the years.

And yet, Audi's latest efforts might—finally, possibly, hopefully—make the difference. Ever since the current RS 6 Avant crossed the proverbial pond in 2021, my curiosity matched only a certain hesitancy. Would something so burly ever end up a sales success in the US of A? Now, for 2024, Audi introduced a slightly upgraded Performance version. Excellent, sign me up, let's see what we've been missing.