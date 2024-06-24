Audi's RS Q8 Performance Might Make You Rethink That Urus Order

Ever since it was first launched, the Audi Q8 had somewhat earned the name tag of being the "poor man's Lamborghini Urus." This isn't entirely inaccurate, given that the car shares several of its parts with its more illustrious and expensive cousin. The Audi Q8 was never a direct competitor to the Urus, given the significant price gap between them. Instead, the Q8 found itself squaring off against the other coupe SUVs like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

Then in 2020, not too long after the first Audi Q8 arrived, Audi came up with the Audi RS Q8 — a more powerful, sportier variant of the Q8. Four years on, and after several minor updates, Audi has finally come up with the 2025 Audi RS Q8 with a bunch of performance and cosmetic updates. In addition to the standard RS Q8 model, Audi has also announced an even more powerful variant of the car called the Audi RS Q8 Performance.

Audi

Both new variants borrow several design cues from the 2024 Audi RS Q8 models that underwent a design revamp, but do feature several distinctive design elements of their own to differentiate themselves as the more premium Q8 offering. These include a new front apron that gets different air intake grilles, larger 23-inch wheels (on select variants), and the twin oval tailpipes that are separated by a diffuser, which is itself divided in the middle by a reflector.

While performance figures for both cars have been upped, the Audi RS Q8 Performance now has the distinction of being Audi's most powerful production car ever to feature an internal combustion engine.