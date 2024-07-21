Here's Why Porsche Is Discontinuing The Gas-Powered Boxster And Cayman

On July 1, 2024 the United Nations Regulation No. 155 (UN R155) went into effect, requiring automakers to integrate specific cybersecurity protocols in all vehicles sold at large volumes. Additionally, this regulation requires that automakers must maintain an audit-ready record at each step in the development showing all privacy measures that were implemented. Porsche would have to completely reengineer the Boxster and Cayman in order for these models to be in compliance with UN R155, a move too costly given the timeline for the launch of the EV 718s.

On top of these latest cybersecurity measures, the European Parliament voted in agreement that no new passenger cars or light automobiles will emit CO2 gases by 2035. How the EU plans to enforce this regulation remains uncertain, yet they intend to re-evaluate this goal every two years to assess progress. The combination of both of these new regulations presents a strong incentive for Porsche and other European automakers to completely reconfigure the processes used for vehicle development.

In other regions like North America, consumers have a little bit more time before these changes take full effect. The 718 Boxster and Cayman will continue to be sold until the launch of the upgraded EV models in 2025. So if you have ever been interested to take one of the classic luxury cars out for a spin, now is the time to strike before the clock winds down.