4 Affordable Porsches That Are Future Classics

The idea of a "cheap" Porsche seems to be a distant memory. There was a time, in the recent-ish past, when you could easily find an old 911 that just needed some care and attention for less than $10,000. Models outside the 911 family were so cheap they were basically free. The downside, at the time, was repair and refurbishment costs. Porsche parts aren't cheap now, and they weren't cheap then, but if you were prepared to put the work in you could have a wonderful vintage Porsche in your garage for a fraction of today's inflated prices.

Still, there are some relative bargains to be found when it comes to vintage Porsches, particularly these models you can buy on a budget. The less prestigious stuff, the sub-911 models, saloons, and even a full-blown 911 that was built after the company ditched air cooling are all available at a more reasonable price than a 944, or 968, and most certainly a 930. These vehicles also tick the pre-classic boxes.

The 911 we mention is going to be a classic by default — it's a 911 — and the others have things in common with older Porsches that may have been seen as lesser vehicles in their day, but became highly desirable in their own right a few decades on. Here are four Porsches that are still somewhat affordable and may well be considered classics in a few years time if you want to take that gamble.