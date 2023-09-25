2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Review: The One To Have

You'll have to forgive me, though: I'm clearly burying the lede. The best thing about the 911 Carrera T isn't the way it looks or how it's equipped, it's how wonderful this car is to drive. I'm not just talking about its penchant for whipping up and down canyon roads, either. The 911 T is a Carrera you can legitimately drive every day, whether running errands or just commuting to work. This coupe is as amicable to city slickin' as it is to spirited weekend blasts. It's the sort of car that'll make you come up with excuses just to get out and drive.

You might poo-poo the T's use of the base engine, but this car proves the 911's standard 3.0-liter flat-6 is a peach. You can wind it out to enjoy the full attack of its 379 horsepower, or dig into the throttle at lower rpms to have the turbos spool up and deliver plenty of torque thrust. Even better, working the 911 Carrera T with its standard seven-speed manual transmission puts you right in the heart of the experience, able to rip off quick shifts whenever you desire.

Porsche equips the Carrera T with its adaptive sport suspension and torque-vectoring rear axle — two things you can't usually get on a base 911. There's a rear-axle steering option, too, which helps push the coupe's back end around allowing it to rotate better through turns. But having driven 911 Carrera T test cars with and without this option, the difference isn't noticeable enough that I'd recommend ticking this relatively expensive ($2,090) option box.