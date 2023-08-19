2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Has An Audacious Goal In Its Second-Generation

Mercedes-AMG has just announced the second generation AMG GT Coupe for 2024. With it, you get the standard AMG-ness of 4Matic all-wheel drive, a hand-built twin-turbo 4-liter V8 that puts out gobs of horsepower, and a big three-pointed star on the grille.

However, the AMG GT sets out to accomplish two things that may seem diametrically opposed to one another: Be a daily driver you can live and work with, and churn out tire smoke and engine howling noises like its life depended on it.

Mercedes-AMG

Pending actually driving the vehicle, the AMG GT makes a compelling case that all of those boxes could be checked. Michael Schiebe, Mercedes-AMG's Chairman of its Management Board says in a press release: "The new AMG GT Coupe combines highly dynamic driving characteristics and distinctive sportiness with a high level of everyday comfort. Our new GT is clearly the top-of-the-line product in our diversified portfolio and is therefore not only AMG's youngest brand shaper, but also a clear commitment to the sports car made in Affalterbach."

Mercedes-AMG

Those "highly dynamic driving characteristics" mentioned are helped greatly by the fact that the AMG GT 63 puts out 577 horsepower, and the AMG GT 55 throws down 469 horsepower. The GT 63 can accomplish the 0-60 sprint in 3.1 seconds and tops out at 196 miles per hour, while the GT 55 does the same feat in a still-quick 3.8 seconds, reaching 183 miles per hour as its top speed.