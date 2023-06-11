5 Of The Cheapest Porsches You Can Buy On A Budget

Porsche makes some of the most iconic vehicles on the road today. Porsches incorporate potent engines, classic body shapes, and a pristine sports car experience. The German automaker has produced some serious winners throughout the years, and many buyers in the market for a new vehicle will often look in awe at the Porsche showroom in their local area, thinking of what it might be like to own one of these beauties.

Fortunately, in the resale marketplace, a classic Porsche model is more affordable than you might think. A new 718 will set you back nearly $70,000 without customizations, and the 911 starts at $114,400 for a new model year example. Yet, a driver looking to purchase a used Porsche will find a wealth of options if they're willing to scour through the pre-owned section of the dealer's inventory, or seek out a private seller who is parting with their beloved Porsche.

These models should be high on the list if you're set on a German sports car, but don't want to pay the excessive sticker price for a new Porsche build from the dealer.