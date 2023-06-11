5 Of The Cheapest Porsches You Can Buy On A Budget
Porsche makes some of the most iconic vehicles on the road today. Porsches incorporate potent engines, classic body shapes, and a pristine sports car experience. The German automaker has produced some serious winners throughout the years, and many buyers in the market for a new vehicle will often look in awe at the Porsche showroom in their local area, thinking of what it might be like to own one of these beauties.
Fortunately, in the resale marketplace, a classic Porsche model is more affordable than you might think. A new 718 will set you back nearly $70,000 without customizations, and the 911 starts at $114,400 for a new model year example. Yet, a driver looking to purchase a used Porsche will find a wealth of options if they're willing to scour through the pre-owned section of the dealer's inventory, or seek out a private seller who is parting with their beloved Porsche.
These models should be high on the list if you're set on a German sports car, but don't want to pay the excessive sticker price for a new Porsche build from the dealer.
2008 Porsche Cayman
The Porsche Cayman is an interesting vehicle: It rests comfortably sandwiched between the performance metrics of the 911, a famed racer in its own rite, and the Boxster — a sporty cruiser with some pep, but far lighter muscle. The 2008 Cayman in particular is a car that looks the part and offers quality road performance to boot.
The standard Cayman model (as opposed to the Cayman S) is driven via a 2.7L flat-six engine that produces 245 horsepower and 201 pound-feet of torque. The Cayman S boosts these figures with the addition of a 3.4L engine instead, sporting 295 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque.
However, the Cayman remains a potent sports car even when stacked up against its older brother. Buyers today will see Caymans from around 2008 on the market for around $15,000 (for a good example through a private seller), making them a quality option for a Porsche enthusiast on the hunt for a classic model.
The Cayman combines the convertible aesthetic of the Boxster with the classic body shape pulled almost directly from the 911 blueprint. As a result, Porsche Cayman models sit right at the sweet spot between some of the most enthusiastically sought after models ever produced by the brand.
Early 2000s Porsche Boxster
The Porsche Boxster is another classic example of Porsche design. The vehicle is a compact convertible that's insanely fun to drive, powered by a naturally-aspirated flat-six engine that utilizes water cooling and port injection. The engine is placed mid-chassis, rather than in the rear, as with some other Porsche models.
The drivetrain is rear-wheel drive, making it an enjoyable cruiser, to be sure. The Boxster's engine produces 201 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque — a substantial output on both fronts considering the vehicle's minimal curb weight (2,822 pounds for the manual transmission models). Drivers get either a five-speed manual, or Tiptronic S automatic transmission paired to the engine, and a top speed just shy of 150 miles per hour from both.
Early 2000s models are immensely affordable for those seeking a sports car on a budget. A Boxster in good condition from 2000 will typically run around $9,800 from a private seller, and model years before Y2K often come in at even greater savings. Moving a few years forward, you're in the same ballpark, but get cars that have been on the road for one or more fewer years and may have a bit less mileage accumulated.
[Featured image by Hugh Llewelyn via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
2015 Porsche Macan S
Unlike some of the two-seaters produced by Porsche, the Macan S is a larger vehicle that stamps the Porsche mark in the SUV category. The car is much like the Cayenne and other SUV and crossover options that have come out of the Porsche design team in recent years, making for a visually stunning and performance-driven automobile that retains its luster. Even older model years can offer a steep discount over the price of a newer Porsche (including the Macan models), while still retaining their performance charm.
The Macan S is powered by a twin turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine that produces 340 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission that offers an additional manual shifting option. The car's top speed is 156 miles per hour, and clocks a 0-60 time of 4.6 seconds.
The Macan S is a family-friendly Porsche that can act as both a great sports car for an exciting drive performance, alongside a stable platform for bringing loved ones wherever they need to go with the addition of a rear seating row. The Macan S can be found for prices ranging around $20,000 for model years around 2015.
Porsche 911 Carrera (around model year 2000)
The Porsche 911 is likely the silhouette you think of when picturing "a Porsche," and represents some of the most quintessential and iconic body styling that Porsche has ever created. A 911 just might be your dream car, but owning one can seem like a lifetime away, especially if you've got your eyes set on a new Porsche 911 model.
Even though the 911 has remained a classic Porsche sports car for generations, older models showcase a surprising amount of cost effectiveness for buyers looking to snag a bargain on their purchase, depending on the model year. Porsche 911 models from around 2000 (plus or minus a few years) are routinely listed for around $15,000.
These cars come from the 996 generation that ran from 1997 to 2006. In this 911 revamp, Porsche opted for a water cooled engine and a few other improvements that made this larger 911 variant a technology-infused sporting legend. Porsche itself notes that models from this generation are "one of the most affordable ways into 911 ownership."
A 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera was run on a six-speed manual or five-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission. These cars were powered by a rear-wheel drive and rear-mounted flat-six engine that produced 296 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. All in all, the 911 Carrera from this era is a classic Porsche, and a great option for a buyer looking to save on a true icon.
[Featured image by Wistar Rinearson via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
Early 2010s Porsche Panamera
Last but certainly not least is the Porsche Panamera. The Panamera was introduced at the Shanghai Motor Show in 2009, and model years in the first generation of Panameras offer a valuable mixture of great traits. It has aesthetically pleasing exterior lines, a four door sedan layout that's perfect for shuttling friends or children around, and a reduced price tag that rounds out the car nicely.
While a newer Panamera will set you back a fair amount (the new model starts at $92,400), a more vintage example will cost closer to $20,000. This makes the car an excellent option for someone seeking a performance Porsche at a steep discount.
The Panamera came in S, 4S, and Turbo options. Any of the three will stand to you as a driver, as all options are powered by a 4.8L V8 engine that produces 400 horsepower (500 horsepower for the turbo trim). While changes in the layout began to appear in the 2014 model year, any of the early 2010s models represent a great option for a buyer seeking to bag a Porsche while saving on the cost.
The first generation of Porsche Panameras ran until 2016, so there's likely a divergent price gap between the early models and the more contemporary second generation. The four door Porsche makes for an excellent crossover vehicle that retains the sporty DNA of the Porsche namesake, while offering a more expansive cabin for passengers.
[Featured image by EurovisionNim via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]