EU Votes To Ban New Fossil Fuel Cars From 2035

Most automakers have some plan in place to electrify their respective lineups at some point in the future. Already, there are many hybrid or full electric versions of cars from Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and many other major automakers. But the full electrification process may still take a few years to get going. The Ford F-150 Lightning EV sold out immediately in the United States, and Ford is scrambling to get production back on track so it can sell more trucks.

In Europe, it's a bit of a different story. For one, the average travel distance is much shorter, making the environment better suited for short range electric vehicles. EVs and hybrids also sell incredibly well in European countries. Still, the global car buying public and European automakers are still years off from adopting a pure EV transportation infrastructure. That may change soon, as the European Union just voted to curb new C02-emitting vehicles once and for just over a decade from now.