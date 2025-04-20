Did The Chevy El Camino Or Ford Ranchero Come First? A Look At Pickup Coupe History

There has not been a market for a pickup coupé in the United States for roughly four decades at this point. Also known as a coupé utility, this mashup between a sedan and a pickup truck seemingly gives drivers the best of both worlds when it comes to what you can get out of an automobile. It would make sense for them to be around now due to the popularity of the pickup truck, but considering SUVs have come so into fashion, people may not think there is a place for this stylistic oddity. However, the major American automakers certainly had several decades worth of success with these kinds of vehicles, specifically with the Chevrolet El Camino and the Ford Ranchero.

Both of these coupé utility vehicles made their debut all the way back in the 1950s, but it is the Ford model that ever so slightly made it to the marketplace first for the 1957 model year. Chevrolet would not roll out the El Camino until two years later, where it would only have a two-year run before disappearing and reemerging once again for 1964. Both of these vehicles were built on the backs of the platforms that the companies were using for their sedans and station wagons of the time, and both had fairly similar marketing strategies, where they were trying to court workers and farmers just as much as businesspeople and families. Ford may have gotten the jump on Chevrolet in getting the Ranchero on the road, but ultimately, Chevrolet had the last laugh.

