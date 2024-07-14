Why Did Chevrolet Discontinue The El Camino?

Long before Brad Pitt ever uttered "Ellllllll-Camino" in "The Mexican," people everywhere already knew about the truck-sedan hybrid. It was one of the best utility coupe car-trucks of all time and a direct challenge to the Ford Ranchero in the 1959 model year. Unfortunately, Ford had too much of a stranglehold on the market, since it had been out for two years already. The El Camino's first generation only lasted until 1960 and didn't return until 1964, meaning the El Camino was no stranger to being discontinued by the time Chevy pulled it for good in 1987. So, why did Chevy finally decide to pull the plug on such an iconic design?

To put it simply, it wasn't selling as well as Chevy's new compact truck, the S-10 pickup. Sales for the El Camino were already on the decline by the time Chevy moved its production to Mexico. Why Mexico? It was an attempt to cut costs, probably trying to make up for the declining sales. Between 1979 and 1980, the El Camino sales dropped from 58,008 units sold to 40,932. That's a 17,000 unit dip, which isn't too inspiring. By the time Chevy moved the car's production to Mexico in 1984, only 22,997 units were sold. The last two model years for the car-truck hybrid sold 13,743 (1987) and 420 (1988). After 1987, the El Camino became a piece of history as one of the most iconic Chevrolet models ever built.