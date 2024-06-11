5 Classic Muscle Car Engines That Made Tons Of Torque

Classic muscle cars were the pinnacle of U.S. automotive engineering of the time, with their massive big-block engines producing boatloads of horsepower and torque while still being affordable compared to sports cars. They are defined as American-made cars produced between 1964 and 1975, usually coupes or two-door sedans, that featured powerful and loud rear-wheel drive engines in a V8 configuration. Manufacturers famous for their muscle cars include all the big three — Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, under brands such as Buick, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercury, Oldsmobile, Plymouth, Pontiac, and Shelby — as well as smaller manufacturers such as AMC.

By the standards of the time, these cars had the highest power and torque, but of course, compared to modern era cars with the multitude of engine design innovations since, classic muscle car figures may look a little tame. Here we list five of the most powerful classic muscle cars engines ever built, and we're concentrating on torque — the rotational force measured in pound-feet (lb-ft) or Newton meters (Nm) that's generated by an engine. It's a measure of how strong an engine is or how much work it can do, which translates into acceleration, speed, and pulling force.

While sports cars of today often produce in excess of 1,000 lb-ft of torque, classic muscle cars rarely exceeded 450 lb-ft. Some did however, and here we have five car engines all producing 500 lb-ft or more of torque, with one — the Buick Skylark GS455's V8 engine the record-holder for the era with 510 lb-ft of torque. While you may expect one of Ford's muscle car engines in this list, none of them from the era match up to the performance of those listed here.

[Featured image by Mopar89 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]