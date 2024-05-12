10 Of The Best Engines Ever Put In A Ford Muscle Car

The Ford Mustang celebrates its 60th birthday in 2024. Naturally, Ford will mark the occasion with a special edition model. When the Mustang first hit showroom floors in 1964, the muscle car battle between the Big Three American automakers properly began, leading to the release of some muscle cars that were truly ahead of their time. While the Mustang is undoubtedly Ford's most popular muscle car, it's definitely not the only one it made over the years. Tons of different special editions of Ford's regular vehicles also got muscle versions, like the Galaxie and the Torino.

Easily the most important aspect of any muscle car, especially a classic muscle car, is the engine. Those stunning good looks don't matter much if it doesn't have a big, burly V8 engine great for doing burnouts, going fast in a straight line, and frankly, not much else. Early muscle cars didn't have great handling, though that has of course changed over the past few decades.

One thing has remained certain: Ford knows a thing or two about how to make a proper V8 engine that befits a muscle car. These engines will stand or have already stood the test of time.