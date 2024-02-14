Everything Ford Fans Should Know About The Mustang Boss 429

The well-documented characteristics of the mighty 429-cubic-inch powerplant lurking under the hood of the Mustang Boss 429 do not need another deep dive. A quick synopsis should suffice before further exploring the short two-year production run of the most potent Mustang from the muscle car era.

NASCAR's homologation rules required a limited production of at least 500 commercially available Boss 429 engines before race teams could use them for competition. The Boss 429 would have fit better in the larger production-model Torino, the car on which NASCAR teams based their Ford racecars. However, the Mustang was Ford's most popular sports car, so engineers modified the Mustang Boss 429 to receive the big block.

The 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, code-named Job 1, used a cast iron block with cylinders bored to 4.36 inches in diameter and a forged steel crankshaft with 3.59 inches of stroke. Its cast aluminum cylinder heads featured crescent-shaped combustion chambers that some dubbed the semi-hemi. The heads use intake valves measuring 2.275 inches in diameter and 1.895-inch exhaust valves. Ford combined those large valves with equally large intake and exhaust ports, allowing the Boss 429 to move massive amounts of air, fuel, and exhaust.