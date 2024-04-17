Ford Gives Mustang A 1965 Retro Makeover For 60th Anniversary, But Good Luck Getting One
The Mustang has just celebrated its 60th birthday, and to commemorate such a momentous occasion, Ford is releasing a specially retro-themed Mustang with the 60th Anniversary Edition Package. The package includes a number of cosmetic changes to the classic pony car, including fender badges, a different grille, a striping package, and complimenting side view mirrors, with coloring straight out of 1964.
While the original Mustang popularized the idea of a fast, affordable, pony car for the American public, the 60th Anniversary treatment is a little more exclusive. It's only available on GT Premium Mustangs with the all-important 5.0-liter V8. The price for the package has not yet been released, but the GT Premium starts at $46,480, and the drop top model starts at $51,980 minus any kind of optional extras.
It's safe to say that the current Mustang is a little hotter than the Mustang of 60 years ago. On release, the Mustang only had a maximum of 210 horsepower from an optional 289 cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8. Today's Mustang GT makes 486 horsepower from a 5.0-liter V8. Quite the upgrade.
Happy birthday, Ford Mustang
To make matters a little more scarce, there will only be a thematically appropriate 1,965 Anniversary Packages sold when the ordering banks open over this summer. While other special editions tend to debut wacky colors and paint schemes, Ford is going decidedly in a more restrained direction with the package, offering only three colors: Race Red, Vapor Blue, and Wimbledon White. Wimbledon White replaces the Oxford White that's currently available on the Mustang.
In addition to offering an anniversary package for the 'Stang, Ford is throwing it a birthday party at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mustang owners from all over can go on ride-alongs and talk shop with Ford's drivers and NASCAR drivers like Joey Logano.
The Ford Mustang has survived for 60 years and has been offered in dozens of special editions, and it doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. Even now, it's the only conventional car in Ford's lineup. Here's hoping it'll be around for the 70th, or even 100th anniversary.