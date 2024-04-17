Ford Gives Mustang A 1965 Retro Makeover For 60th Anniversary, But Good Luck Getting One

The Mustang has just celebrated its 60th birthday, and to commemorate such a momentous occasion, Ford is releasing a specially retro-themed Mustang with the 60th Anniversary Edition Package. The package includes a number of cosmetic changes to the classic pony car, including fender badges, a different grille, a striping package, and complimenting side view mirrors, with coloring straight out of 1964.

While the original Mustang popularized the idea of a fast, affordable, pony car for the American public, the 60th Anniversary treatment is a little more exclusive. It's only available on GT Premium Mustangs with the all-important 5.0-liter V8. The price for the package has not yet been released, but the GT Premium starts at $46,480, and the drop top model starts at $51,980 minus any kind of optional extras.

It's safe to say that the current Mustang is a little hotter than the Mustang of 60 years ago. On release, the Mustang only had a maximum of 210 horsepower from an optional 289 cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8. Today's Mustang GT makes 486 horsepower from a 5.0-liter V8. Quite the upgrade.