2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Gets A Love-It-Or-Hate-It Style Update
The Ford Mustang GT California Special is back ... and in rare form, according to a press release from Ford. Interested buyers better like Ford's "Rave Blue" color, because the new California Special has the color's accents on the exterior and interior in spades. Ford's Mustang Brand Manager Joe Bellino said, "Rave Blue is such a distinct and exciting color, it really does make the California Special stand out not only from other Mustang models, but from previous California Special models."
In addition to all the blue accents, you get your choice of 19-inch wheels, one set is finished in Carbonized Gray with a "GT/CS" logo printed on it, while the other Performance Pack wheels feature, you guessed it, Rave Blue accents. The Performance Pack also comes with a specific badge in addition to the California Special badging.
The edition coincides with Ford preparing for the Mustang's 60th anniversary.
Rave Blue everywhere
Like it or not, the California Special package certainly sets the Mustang GT against the dull concrete of a parking space. The litany of blue accents is hard to ignore, especially when you're remotely blipping the throttle or letting its 5.0-liter V8 sing. Ford notes that the California Special package is available to order today, Nov. 9, and it will make its first public appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 16. The California Special package retails for an upcharge of $1,995 and is available for manual or automatic 2024 Mustang GT coupes and convertibles.
The "Rave Blue" styling choices may be raved about or seen as controversial when shown off in person, but the California Special package has been a staple in Ford Mustang history for quite a while. Either way, it's an electric style choice bound to leave people talking.