2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Gets A Love-It-Or-Hate-It Style Update

The Ford Mustang GT California Special is back ... and in rare form, according to a press release from Ford. Interested buyers better like Ford's "Rave Blue" color, because the new California Special has the color's accents on the exterior and interior in spades. Ford's Mustang Brand Manager Joe Bellino said, "Rave Blue is such a distinct and exciting color, it really does make the California Special stand out not only from other Mustang models, but from previous California Special models."

In addition to all the blue accents, you get your choice of 19-inch wheels, one set is finished in Carbonized Gray with a "GT/CS" logo printed on it, while the other Performance Pack wheels feature, you guessed it, Rave Blue accents. The Performance Pack also comes with a specific badge in addition to the California Special badging.

The edition coincides with Ford preparing for the Mustang's 60th anniversary.