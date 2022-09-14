The 2024 Mustang's Remote Rev Blips The Gas From Across The Lot

The remote start feature has been around for several years now. It's especially useful when it's hot outside and you want your car to cool down before driving, or when it's cold and you want the windshield to defrost and heat to kick on before braving the snow. Convenient? Absolutely. Exciting? Well, not so much.

Ford is hoping to change that — or at least make remote start a little more entertaining – with its new Remote Rev feature on the upcoming 2024 Mustang. Never mind just starting their pony car from afar: owners will now be able to remotely rev their Mustang from a distance.

Remote Rev joins a litany of enthusiast features available on the new Mustang, and it's fair to say Ford is really putting a huge amount of effort into making the seventh-generation Mustang as fun as possible. Conspicuously, Ford doesn't go so far as to claim there's a utilitarian reason for the Remote Rev feature. It's probably just there for fun, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. Even huge automakers like Ford occasionally show a sense of humor.