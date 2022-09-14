The 2024 Mustang's Remote Rev Blips The Gas From Across The Lot
The remote start feature has been around for several years now. It's especially useful when it's hot outside and you want your car to cool down before driving, or when it's cold and you want the windshield to defrost and heat to kick on before braving the snow. Convenient? Absolutely. Exciting? Well, not so much.
Ford is hoping to change that — or at least make remote start a little more entertaining – with its new Remote Rev feature on the upcoming 2024 Mustang. Never mind just starting their pony car from afar: owners will now be able to remotely rev their Mustang from a distance.
Remote Rev joins a litany of enthusiast features available on the new Mustang, and it's fair to say Ford is really putting a huge amount of effort into making the seventh-generation Mustang as fun as possible. Conspicuously, Ford doesn't go so far as to claim there's a utilitarian reason for the Remote Rev feature. It's probably just there for fun, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. Even huge automakers like Ford occasionally show a sense of humor.
Just for fun
With Remote Rev, Mustang owners can rev their Mustang in the driveway to their heart's content. Ford will likely not claim responsibility for any noise complaints or grievances from the neighborhood's homeowner's association.
A press release from Ford states that the brand is investing heavily in features that will appeal to younger Millennial and Gen-Z car buyers, and it's hardly alone in seeing them as lucrative target audiences. Remote Rev likely won't have too much appeal to serious car collectors who have owned every Mustang since the 1960s, but it might join the list of features like clever overhead USB ports, an electronic drift brake, and a decidedly high-tech dashboard that will attract a younger buyer.
The 2024 Mustang joins the ranks of legendary vehicles like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in cars that are almost tailormade for scaring birds, dogs, children, and other wildlife. Aside from an unwieldy and very loud theft deterrent, there are practically zero real world scenarios where this feature would be useful. All the same, what price can you truly put on being able to pretend your new Mustang is actually K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider.