Why Ford's New Mustang Puts USB Ports Above Your Head

In 2022, USB ports are nothing new in a car. They're convenient for keeping your phone's battery topped up, plugging in a dashboard camera, or powering performance recorders. Cable management has always been an issue for enthusiasts when wiring up their car with cameras and recording devices for the track, though, and it's there that the new 2024 Ford Mustang brings a unique solution.

Ford has put extra USB ports above the driver's head. That may seem like an odd place for charging ports, but it starts to make sense when you consider the enthusiast crowd. Draping USB cables all over the dash for cameras isn't exactly the safest practice, especially when racing. Ford hopes they'll eliminate that problem altogether with the overhead port placement.

With the newest generation of Mustang, Ford has put a ton of finishing touches on the car that are uniquely geared towards enthusiasts. Past generations of Mustang have always been friendly to performance-minded individuals, but Ford is taking it another step further with the 2024 Mustang, making track day prep a lot less painful and a little safer.