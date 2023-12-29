How Ford's Cobra Jet Engine Has Evolved Over Its 60-Plus Years

The '60s were the golden age of American muscle cars, and this vibrant automotive scene witnessed the birth of many iconic engines with large displacements and unmatched power outputs. Among these high-performance big block engines was the legendary 1968 Ford Cobra Jet, a revolutionary powertrain put in higher-end trims of the Mustang, Fairlane, and Torino.

Ford's 427 big block had already taken the racing scene by storm before Ford dominated the 1968 NHRA Winternationals with the 428 cubic inch big block powertrain, also known as the Cobra Jet. Impressing many fans and enthusiasts, it instantly became a household name. Ford's Cobra Jet engine was the beating heart that helped the Mustang earn its international reputation as the ultimate American pony car in the late '60s and early '70s.

Although the production line for the original Cobra Jet ended in the '70s, Ford tried to revive the Cobra badge later in modern iterations of the Mustang. To understand what makes this piece of machinery so special, we need to go back to where it all started.