Ford's Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 Is An Electric Drag Star

Electric vehicles are staggeringly fast. The plethora of instantly accessible torque available to electric motors, coupled with a few other mechanical advantages, means there are currently battery-powered minivans that can leave decade-old-supercars in their dust from a standing start. At the higher end, things tend to get a little ridiculous.

Ford is hoping to see how far things can be taken with the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 prototype: an all-electric, drag-focused muscle car that may be one of the fastest things ever to hit the tarmac. As the name suggests, the new Mustang is an iteration on the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1400, which made its debut a few years back. Ford has developed the 1800 prototype in collaboration with MLe Racecars, AEM-EV, Cascadia Motion and Watson Engineering.

The 1800 has seen major upgrades in a number of departments. The motor configuration is basically the same, with four PN-250-DZR inverters combined with two "double-stacked" DS-250-115 motor pairings providing the grunt. However, a lightened battery pack means that power will go a lot further. The suspension geometry at the rear has been improved, and launches should be better due to the new Mustang's larger Mickey Thompson drag radials.

It's not just the components that have received an upgrade. Ford's Performance proprietary control software has also been tweaked to include "a new data acquisition system, dash and power distribution system." Ford's tweaks mean the vehicle now has a tire-shredding 1800 horsepower, and is hundreds of pounds lighter than its predecessor.