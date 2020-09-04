Ford’s all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 will debut at the NHRA U.S. Nationals

Last April, Ford unleashed the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, an all-electric tribute to the original Cobra Jet drag machine of the 1960s. And now, the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 will make its first public appearance this weekend at the NHRA U.S. Nationals.

“Since revealing the car, we’ve continued to fine-tune it and now know we’re just scratching the surface of what we may be able to achieve with this much electric horsepower in a drag racing setting,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

With an all-electric dragster like the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, it’s all about the numbers – and the numbers don’t lie. In recent performance testing, it blasted through the quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds at around 168 mph. According to Ford, the Mustang Cobra Jet was churning out 1,502 peak horsepower during the run.

“It’s been a great but challenging project for all of us at Ford Performance,” added Rushbrook. “The opportunities to learn with the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, as well as the Mustang Mach-E 1400 we recently introduced, gives us great insight into what may be possible in high-performance all-electric vehicles for Ford going forward.”

Unlike the Ford Mustang Lithium at SEMA, the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is built from the ground-up as an all-conquering drag machine. Working with Cascadia Motion on the Cobra Jet’s four motor-inverter packages, the motors can spin to 10,000 rpm and has a maximum output of 350 kW or approximately 470 horsepower per motor.

It has so much torque that it literally lifted its nose high off the ground during launch, which brings memories of Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger in the original Fast and Furious movie franchise. If you want to catch a live glimpse of the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet tearing up the dragstrip, tune in to the NHRA U.S. Nationals this weekend on FS1, FOX TV, or at nhra.tv.

Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Image Gallery