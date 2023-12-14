Big Block: How Ford's 385 Engine Series Evolved Over Its Lifetime

The car modding community still holds the Ford 385 big-block V8 in high regard, and it's still a go-to unit for a swap even many years after it was discontinued. The 385 engine, also known as "Lima," was one of the biggest engines built by Ford between 1968 and 1997.

The Blue Oval launched this engine as a replacement for the Ford MEL (Mercury Edsel Lincoln) engine, which had been phased out in 1967, almost a decade after it was introduced. Just like the MEL that came before it, the 385 was one of the biggest engines to ever power a production car. It was only beaten for displacement by larger Cadillac V8s or the V10 in the Viper.

Interestingly, unlike many other American V8s named after their cubic capacity, the Ford 385 takes its name from the unit's 3.85-inch crankshaft stroke length. The original 385 introduced in 1968 actually had a 460 cubic-inch (7.5-liter), but a smaller 429 cubic-inch (7.2-liter) was also introduced that same year.

The 385 lived one of the most varied lives of any American V8, as it equipped a broad spectrum of very different vehicles, ranging from the Thunderbird to E- and F-Series vans and pickups. Its big displacement and strong torque made it a favorite for industrial applications where it was used to generate electricity or power large pumps.

Its drag strip success in modified Fords helped spread its renown, as hot rodders quickly discovered that this huge engine could be tuned to produce a lot more power than stock. Even today, over 20 years after the 385 was discontinued, you can still buy a brand-new crate version of the engine for performance applications.

[Featured image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]