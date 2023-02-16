Facts Every Supercar Lover Should Know About The Saleen S7

Saleen Automotive was once known exclusively as a high-performance tuner for Ford Mustangs. CEO Steve Saleen stated: "Our signature line of Saleen [Mustang] 302s sets the bar for vehicles that are not only great looking and deliver premium performance but also maintain an affordable price level so that any enthusiast vehicle buyer can find a car that fits their need." However, in 2000, Saleen introduced a mid-engine car that would vault the company into the supercars domain to compete with Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, and others.

Although the Vector W8 Twin Turbo is the first legitimate mid-engine supercar produced in America, only 19 Vectors were manufactured from 1990 to 1993. Nevertheless, the Vector set the stage for the Saleen S7, launched in 2000, and the Ford GT produced from 2004 to 2006 (about 4000 units).

At its introduction, the S7 was the most powerful and technologically advanced street-legal car made in the U.S. It helped secure the Saleen Ford GT contract in 2002 to engineer, develop, and assemble the Ford GT40. The company designed and tested the body, chassis, powertrain, electrical systems, and interior.

Most supercar enthusiasts are familiar with the fantastic performance of Saleen's street and track vehicles. However, there are some facts about the car that even Saleen fanatics might not know.