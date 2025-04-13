What's The GMC Version Of An El Camino & Which Years Was It Made?

One of the most interesting vehicle designs to be produced is the utility sports coupe. These models blend the stylishness and performance of a sedan or muscle car with the practicality of a pickup by adding an open truck bed at the rear of the car. With the popularity of pickup trucks in the United States, you might think this design would be commonplace, but it is quite rare. One of the most popular utes in the United States was the Chevrolet El Camino. Throughout the 1960s, '70s, and most of the '80s, the El Camino sat right alongside the Ford Ranchero as the premier utility coupe in the U.S. Given its popularity and longevity, it makes sense that General Motors, which owns Chevrolet, would want to sell the El Camino under its other brands.

In 1971, General Motors debuted a variation of the Chevrolet El Camino called the GMC Sprint. This rebadging between Chevrolet and GMC is commonplace for the two companies, with today's most prominent example being the essentially identical Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500. However, there are still ways that the El Camino and the Sprint diverged, despite the latter being a rebadged version of the former. Let's look into the history of the GMC Sprint, what made it unique, and the name change midway through its run.