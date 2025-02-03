Every Chevy With The SS Badge: A Long Legacy Of Performance

Chevrolet's SS moniker stands for "Super Sport," a name that appeared first on the 1956 concept car called the Corvette Super Sport. This was GM's attempt to turn the first-generation Corvette into a true factory racer, and it led to a second racing concept called the Corvette SS. With a small-block V8 and a magnesium body, the Corvette SS broke a record for a timed lap at Sebring in 1957 but failed to complete the race.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, a legend was born and the SS badge would be fixed to more than a dozen Chevrolet models over six decades in multiple countries. SS indicates a high-performance version of a Chevy model, often a basic coupe or sedan, given engine and suspension enhancements to turn it into a boulevard brawler. The badge has also appeared on models that were already sporty to begin with, like the Camaro, and even on SUVs and pickup trucks.

As for which current model has the badge, the 2024 Camaro Collector's Edition SS was the swan song for SS models, at least for now. There's a rumor of an electric Chevy Blazer EV SS shortly, and while something may be lost without the throaty growl of a V8, the ultra-juiced Blazer will most likely uphold the performance heritage of Super Sport models past.

Advertisement