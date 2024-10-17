What Made The Chevrolet Cobalt SS So Special (And Fast)

Throughout its years in production, the Cobalt became a staple of Chevrolet's passenger vehicle lineup and took its place among the brand's most successful models in history. Sold from 2005 to 2010 in the United States, these compact cars built a reputation as relatively affordable, overall pretty reliable rides more than capable of handling the daily commute. Of course, these assessments are in regard to the regular, run-of-the-mill Chevy Cobalt. Its more souped-up contemporary, the Cobalt SS, is another story entirely. While Cobalts are considered perfectly suitable, Cobalt SS models are thought of as pretty special, and for good reason.

From 2005 to 2010, the Cobalt SS ran alongside the standard Cobalt, and it stood out in some big ways. Its aesthetic deviations from the regular Cobalt were noticeable, but the enhancements under the hood of this tuner are what really made it remarkable. Depending on the model year, they could come supercharged or turbocharged, packed with a 2.0-liter, 16-valve, inline-four engine and a five-speed manual transmission, specifically the now-defunct Saab Automobile's F35 transmission. Supporting it all is an improved suspension system complete with different strut valving, larger anti-roll bars, and stiffer springs than those on the average Cobalt.

All of these parts come together to not only make the Cobalt SS considerably different than the typical Cobalt but exceptionally faster, too.

[Featured image by grant_subaru via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]