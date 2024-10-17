What Made The Chevrolet Cobalt SS So Special (And Fast)
Throughout its years in production, the Cobalt became a staple of Chevrolet's passenger vehicle lineup and took its place among the brand's most successful models in history. Sold from 2005 to 2010 in the United States, these compact cars built a reputation as relatively affordable, overall pretty reliable rides more than capable of handling the daily commute. Of course, these assessments are in regard to the regular, run-of-the-mill Chevy Cobalt. Its more souped-up contemporary, the Cobalt SS, is another story entirely. While Cobalts are considered perfectly suitable, Cobalt SS models are thought of as pretty special, and for good reason.
From 2005 to 2010, the Cobalt SS ran alongside the standard Cobalt, and it stood out in some big ways. Its aesthetic deviations from the regular Cobalt were noticeable, but the enhancements under the hood of this tuner are what really made it remarkable. Depending on the model year, they could come supercharged or turbocharged, packed with a 2.0-liter, 16-valve, inline-four engine and a five-speed manual transmission, specifically the now-defunct Saab Automobile's F35 transmission. Supporting it all is an improved suspension system complete with different strut valving, larger anti-roll bars, and stiffer springs than those on the average Cobalt.
All of these parts come together to not only make the Cobalt SS considerably different than the typical Cobalt but exceptionally faster, too.
[Featured image by grant_subaru via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]
With its improved hardware, the Cobalt SS could really move
On the whole, the Chevrolet Cobalt SS doesn't seem like a car that delivers much in the speed department. It doesn't exactly resemble a traditional hot rod, nor does a four-cylinder engine automatically mean a car can get up and go. That is unless we're talking about some of the most powerful inline-four engines ever put in a car. However, the fact of the matter is the Cobalt SS is widely recognized as quite a speedy machine. Thanks to the aforementioned engine, Saab transmission, and supercharger or turbocharger, as well as the impressive power they create, the Cobalt SS remains loved and revered by many for its deceptive speed capabilities.
The few Cobalt SS model years out there all waste little time picking up speed, typically going from 0 to 60 mph in just under 6 seconds. As far as horsepower, there's a bit of a range depending on the year in question. The low end of the spectrum is the 2006, with around 171 hp, while the 2010 version is on the opposite end, with a strong 260 hp. In terms of torque, the Cobalt SS came out of the gate in 2005 with 200 lbs-ft at 4,400 rpm and concluded its run in 2010 at 260 lbs-ft at 2,000 rpm. Sure, it may not be one of the fastest Chevrolet cars ever made, but for a tuner, the Cobalt SS does pretty well.
In the grand scheme of Chevy's four-wheeled output, the Cobalt SS wasn't here for a long time, only a good time. With decent hardware and strong speed and power, this is one tuner worth remembering.
[Featured image by Grant C. via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]