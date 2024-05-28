5 Of The Most Powerful Inline-4 Engines Ever Put In A Car

Inline-4 engines have been a popular choice for both consumers and manufacturers for a long time, as far back as the '60s. This is especially true because these engines have built a reputation for balancing efficiency, power, and eco-friendliness over the years.

One of the biggest reasons why fans and manufacturers like inline-4 engines is their ability to provide impressive power outputs without the added complexity and weight of larger engines. In fact, considering the tech improvements along the way, power figures of some inline engines today are even comparable to larger V6 and V8 engines. Think turbocharging, direct fuel injection, and variable valve timing — all meant to improve the performance potential of inline-4 engines. You will even find some of these engines to be the most reliable turbocharged engines ever built. Because of this balancing act, you'll find inline-4 in a very wide range of vehicle types, too, from economical compacts to high-performance sports cars.

Now that we've established inline-4 engines are powerful, which engines are the most powerful? That's what we are going to find out.