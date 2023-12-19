10 Of The Most Reliable Turbocharged Engines Ever Built

The advent of turbochargers on road cars began in the mid-1960s, during the muscle car era when the phrase "there is no replacement for displacement" meant more power output was best achieved with higher displacement engines. However, turbocharged engines demonstrated that in many cases, more power could be accomplished with a smaller displacement, while fuel efficiency is improved, and exhaust emissions are reduced.

In simple terms, a turbocharger supplies air under high pressure and density with a high concentration of oxygen to the engine for a more complete combustion process and increased power. A turbo uses exhaust gas that drives a turbine fan on one side of the turbocharger. On the other side, connected by a shaft, another fan or compressor draws in fresh air, pressurizes it, and forces it into the engine. The turbo boost applied to the engine is measured by the difference between the high-pressure air and the atmospheric pressure.

Proper maintenance is mandatory for turbocharged engines. The average well-maintained turbo can last up to 150,000 miles. Still, some may reach up to 200,000 miles, and modern turbocharged engines with technological improvements tend to be more reliable than older models.

Here are 10 of the most reliable turbocharged engines ever built.

[Featured image by Thomas Vogt via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]