Every Honda K-Series Engine Ranked From Worst To Best

The Honda Motor Company has served up some of the best sports cars of all time, and while Honda fans still fiercely debate the top spot, perhaps no engine is more cherished than the legendary K-series.

The K-series replaced the B-series, which had been Honda's primary four-cylinder double overhead cam engine (DOHC) since 1988. The B-series remains well-regarded, but there's no argument that the arrival of the K marked a new era.

There were options for more significant displacement, a cast-iron sleeved aluminum block, aluminum heads, and Variable Timing Control (VTC), which adjusted valve timing for optimal performance through the entire RPM range. Calling the K-series utilitarian is an understatement. The plucky four-banger powers everything from the Civic and Integra Type R to the family-friendly CRV.

Dropping in 2001, the K-series became the nerve center of a corporate conglomerate and a loyal and passionate modding community. But with several variations, we ask: which K motor is the pick of the litter? We take a holistic approach when rating the K-series from worst to best. It's not just about performance specs (though that's a factor) but what makes an engine great: availability, reliability, production runs, popularity, and accessibility all have a voice.

Which Honda K-series motors offer the most opportunity and versatility for your tuning and modding project? Dive into our list of every Honda K-series engine ranked from worst to best.