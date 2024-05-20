All About The Chevrolet 454 SS Truck

The Chevrolet 454 SS is one of the most impressive Chevy trucks of all time. However, Chevrolet only produced its short bed, single cab Silverado C1500-based sport truck for four model years: 1990-1993. As the 454 SS name implies, the truck featured a prominent member of the Chevrolet big block engine family under the hood.

The 1990 454 SS pickup truck used a fourth generation Mark IV big block engine design in its final year of production. In the 454 SS, the Mark IV 454 cubic inch big block V8 delivered a modest 230 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. The included three-speed automatic transmission and 3.73 rear differential gear combined to propel the 4,000+ pounds, two-wheel drive pickup from 0-60 mph in under eight seconds. Or envelop it in a cloud of tire smoke depending on how well the driver could modulate the throttle.

For 1991 and the remainder of its production run, the 454 SS got a new Gen V big block with one-piece rear main seal and other enhancements designed to reduce the big block's engine oil consumption. It also received a free-flowing dual exhaust system which helped to increase power to 255 horsepower, and 400 pound-feet of torque, as well as white or red exterior paint options in addition to the standard black.

The new engine came with an all-new heavy-duty aluminum four-speed automatic transmission and a lower 4.10 gear ratio rear differential. Despite the lower rear gear ratio, the highway cruising rpm fell to more comfortable levels compared to the 1990 model.

[Featured image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]