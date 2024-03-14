Everything To Know About The Chevrolet Big Block Engine Family

Chevrolet's first production big-block, commonly known as a W engine, began powering its larger cars and pickup trucks for the 1958 model year and continued through 1964 in some applications. The origin of the W name falls into two camps. One side argues that the W comes from the wavy shape of the valve cover seating area. At the same time, the other side insists the letter W refers to the code name engineers used during its development along with X and Y, which Chevy dropped before production.

The first W big block featured a 348-cubic-inch displacement, cylinder heads without combustion chamber relief, and head mounting surfaces milled 16 degrees off square to the camshaft centerline. The 348's dimensions included 4.125-inch diameter cylinder bores and 3.25 inches of crankshaft stroke.

The off-square cylinder head deck created a wedge-shaped combustion chamber designed to swirl the fuel-air mixture inside the cylinder. This swirl allowed the mixture to burn uniformly under higher compression without damaging detonation, increasing engine torque.

Chevrolet offered several variations of the 348 big block during its brief tenure. The base variant, the Turbo-Thrust, used a four-barrel carburetor to achieve up to 250 horsepower. The Super Turbo-Thrust model received an arrangement of three two-barrel carburetors, dubbed "Tri-Power," good for 280 horsepower.

In 1958, the Special Turbo-Thrust, the third option, used a higher-flowing four-barrel carburetor to achieve 305 horsepower. Still, additional high-output treatment raised its power to 320 horses in 1959-1960 and 340 in 1961. The Special Super Turbo-Thrust 348 big block featured the Tri-Power carburetor setup on top of the Special Turbo-Thrust's enhancements to produce 315 horsepower in 1958, while the 1959-1960 HO option made 345 hp and the final model produced 350 horsepower in 1961.