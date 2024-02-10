Everything To Know About Chevrolet's Legendary 396 V8 Engine

"I've got a '69 Chevy with a 396, Fuelie heads and a Hurst on the floor" are the opening lines to Bruce Springsteen's classic song "Racing in the Street" from the 1978 "Darkness on the Edge of Town" album. For most listeners, this is a lot of words that mean very little, and they enjoy the song not needing to dig into the specifics of Springsteen's lyrical car. Well, we are here to spotlight the first element of what was in the 1969 Chevrolet: the 396 V8 engine.

The big block engines have been a staple of Chevrolet's line since 1958 with the introduction of a 348 V8, and these were expanded over the next several years until Chevy got to a 427 V8. When Chevy entered its fourth generation of big block engines in the mid 1960s, they modified the mechanics of the engines, nicknaming them the rat motors, in opposition to the small block "mouse motors." This is where the 396 comes into play, which aimed to take the power of that original 427 and put it into a somewhat smaller package. Although the 396 technically lasted only 5 years and was replaced by a 402, the engine was so popular that they kept calling it the 396.

[Featured image by sv1ambo via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]