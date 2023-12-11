Why The Chevy 327 Engine Is Referred To As The 'Mighty Mouse'
Though nowhere near as memorable or long-lasting as Disney or Warner Bros., the Terrytoons studio had quite a bit of success in the first half of the 20th Century with their animated theatrical short films. Without question, the most popular character in their stable was Mighty Mouse, the anthropomorphic rodent that was a send-up of Superman. The character starred in 81 theatrical shorts, starting with his first appearance in 1942's "The Mouse of Tomorrow" and concluding nearly 20 years later with 1961's "Cat Alarm."
1961 may have ended one Mighty Mouse, but it was the beginning of another. This year saw the introduction of what became one of the signature automobile engines of the 1960s, the Chevy 327, which many have dubbed the "Mighty Mouse" engine. This small-block V8 engine became the go-to for almost every vehicle that Chevrolet made until the engine's replacement in 1969 and remains one of the most sought-after engines for those who still work with vintage cars.
More than 60 years have passed since the Chevy 327's introduction, and it continues to stand out from its peers. As it happens, it is precisely because of that Mighty Mouse moniker that it does so.
A history of being small and powerful
The "Mighty Mouse" cartoon was appealing because the titular character's strength was packed in a small frame. The same is true of the Chevrolet's small-block engines. Referring to them as "Mighty Mouse" engines goes back to 1955 with the company's first small-block engine, the 265 V8, according to Wired. Designed by Ed Cole, the V8 had 265 cubic inches of displacement and a 4.4-inch bore. It was lightweight and durable but packed a punch similar to contemporary hot rods, which could go to 195 hp.
A few years later, the Chevy 327 took that to a new level. It brought that same lightweight and durable structure to the V8, but it had a 327 cubic inch displacement with a 4-inch bore and 3.25 stroke, according to Vehicle History. Some vehicles with this engine could reach 365 hp. The engine was so durable and efficient that Chevrolet started putting it in almost every car they made, from the Impala to the Corvette to the Bel Air. Even C10 trucks would get the Chevy 327 engine, according to Muscle Car Club.
The fact that so many collectors still are on the hunt for the Chevy 327 all these years later tells you all you need to know about its durability. The Mighty Mouse moniker may have first been given to that 1955 original, but the Chevy 327 more than earned taking up the mantle.