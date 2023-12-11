Why The Chevy 327 Engine Is Referred To As The 'Mighty Mouse'

Though nowhere near as memorable or long-lasting as Disney or Warner Bros., the Terrytoons studio had quite a bit of success in the first half of the 20th Century with their animated theatrical short films. Without question, the most popular character in their stable was Mighty Mouse, the anthropomorphic rodent that was a send-up of Superman. The character starred in 81 theatrical shorts, starting with his first appearance in 1942's "The Mouse of Tomorrow" and concluding nearly 20 years later with 1961's "Cat Alarm."

1961 may have ended one Mighty Mouse, but it was the beginning of another. This year saw the introduction of what became one of the signature automobile engines of the 1960s, the Chevy 327, which many have dubbed the "Mighty Mouse" engine. This small-block V8 engine became the go-to for almost every vehicle that Chevrolet made until the engine's replacement in 1969 and remains one of the most sought-after engines for those who still work with vintage cars.

More than 60 years have passed since the Chevy 327's introduction, and it continues to stand out from its peers. As it happens, it is precisely because of that Mighty Mouse moniker that it does so.